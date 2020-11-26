The first weekend of the Boy Scouts’ Scouting for Food Drive kicked off Saturday, Nov. 21. The annual event, which collected around 66,000 items in 2019, reinvented itself this year in order to comply with COVID-19 safety guidelines set by the St. Louis Area Council.
As of Nov. 22, the 2020 drive has collected $1,233 in donations, not counting money donated online or via text, 12,060 food items and an additional 2,800 pounds of food from one location.
This year, instead of Scouts collecting the food directly from residents’ porches, people are encouraged to bring donations to one of 52 collection sites throughout the Osage District.
Many sites are collecting donations through Dec. 13, while some locations will provide a drop-off spot through Christmas. The complete list of drop-off locations is available at emissourian.com.