Fishing has been prohibited at Union’s Veterans Memorial Park since it opened in 2017.
But a local Eagle Scout project could change that.
Life Scout Chris Kellerman, who is working on his Eagle Scout badge, presented his idea to create a fish habitat at the two lakes in the park to members of the board of aldermen at their Oct. 17 Parks, Buildings, Development and Public Service Committee meeting. For his Eagle Scout project, Kellerman, 15, plans to build four porcupine cribs, two in each of the small lakes, as habitats for fish.
After being placed at the bottom of the lake, the porcupine cribs would become a man-made aquatic structure, Kellerman said. “Certain types of fish would concentrate to the fish habitats and feed off that and other small fish,” he said.
With the structures concentrating the fish in certain areas, it would make it easier for anglers to catch them, Kellerman said, adding “It provides an overall ecosystem boost in the lake.”
Kellerman has been discussing his plans with the city and the Missouri Department of Conservation for four to six months, Parks Director Chad Pohlmann told aldermen.
“This would be a great addition to the Veterans Memorial Park, because currently, with the size of those lakes, there is no existing infrastructure for fish habitat in those lakes,” Pohlmann said.
Before voting to recommend the project to the full board, aldermen praised Kellerman’s plans.
“I think it’s a fabulous idea,” Alderman Karen Erwin said. “I really appreciate you doing something like this. It’s a very important thing.”
Kellerman, a member of Boy Scout Troop 443 in Gray Summit, said he would like to have the habitat completed by the end of the year.
He previously discussed his project at an unofficial meeting of the city’s Park Advisory Board, which did not have enough members present for a quorum.
“Imagine going to Veterans Memorial Park, nice day, nice weather, sunny out, it’s time to go fishing. There is a healthy abundance of fish swimming around,” he said. “That is what my project is trying to do.”
The total cost for the project will be $629, which Kellerman plans to collect through donations of money and materials, he said.
While the city planned to allow fishing at Veterans Park, it has not done so because it has not been able to create a fish population and habitat that is adequate and sustainable. The park board voted in 2021 to keep it closed to fishing and install “no fishing” signs.
“You’ll make a lot of people happy,” Parks Program Coordinator Angie Breeden told Kellerman about the completion of the project. “We can take down the ‘no fishing’ signs.”
