The latest ridership numbers from the city’s pilot program with Lime Scooters, which is still in its six-month trial period, are very nearly out of this world.
According to the electric scooter company, scooter riders have logged more than 26,000 miles — a distance greater than the circumference of the earth’s equator — since the program’s launch in late April. The earth’s equator is 24,873.6 miles, according to researchers at NASA.
As another example, this would be the equivalent of 10 one-way trips on Route 66, the famed 2,448-mile highway that stretches from Chicago to Los Angeles.
“I did not expect that kind of mileage. Obviously the scooters have been well received,” said Ward 2 Councilman Mark Wessels, who was one of five members of the city council to initially vote in favor of the pilot program, which will end in October.
“They’ve certainly been a worthy experiment,” Wessels said.
Data provided by Lime shows that nearly 6,000 riders have completed over 17,000 trips since the program’s launch. The average time of each trip is about 15 minutes.
“In just four months the Washington community has shown why we were so excited to launch here by embracing our scooters as a safe, affordable and sustainable way to get around,” said Nico Probst, government relations director for Lime.
“We are thrilled with the ridership we’ve seen so far, and we expect more and more residents and visitors will take advantage of the mobility we provide if, as we hope, the city continues the program following the six-month trial period,” he said.
Also impressed by the ridership figures is Washington Mayor Sandy Lucy, who described the latest figures as “unbelievable.”
“These numbers show that the scooters are very popular here in Washington,” Lucy said. She, Ward 4 Councilman Joe Holtmeier and Wessels said the scooters have seemingly won over some of its earliest critics.
“Some of the horror stories we had at the beginning haven’t been realized,” Wessels said. “I’m glad that we had a six-month trial period because it gave everyone a good chance to take a look at the scooters for themselves.”
Holtmeier, who said he had fielded several complaints in the early days of the trial period, has not received a complaint about them in some time.
“I think most people got used to them,” Holtmeier said. “Plus, I think the juicers are doing a pretty good job of corralling them every night and putting them out each morning.”
Although the number of trips per month has fallen from its peak of 5,800 trips in May to 2,400 in August, that doesn’t surprise city leaders, who say that was expected. There were 3,700 trips in June and about 3,400 trips in July.
“We are getting to the time of year where you’re not going to have as much time to be out and about,” Wessels said. Wessels and Holtmeier said they will likely vote for the program to be extended once the trial period is over.
“I think it has been a great thing for downtown, which is most of Ward 4 and where most of the scooters are used,” Holtmeier said.
Lucy said she, too, is supportive of the e-scooters staying long-term. “Barring any huge hiccups, I would hope we could continue the program,” Lucy said. She said the added traffic is good for downtown’s business community, but she sees the scooters laying the foundation for something that can’t necessarily be measured in dollars and cents.
“It is a younger generation, typically, that uses these scooters,” Lucy said. “And if you want those younger generations to have a love of your historic downtown, of your historic brick buildings, then the scooters are a good thing because they make downtown a welcoming place for them. Having scooters in downtown lends an opportunity for young people to begin to have an appreciation of our local history, of our riverfront, of our trails and of all of our amenities.”
New Haven
program update
Lime Scooters also released data for New Haven’s pilot program, which was launched in May. Since the program’s start there, the company has recorded nearly 500 rides from almost 200 riders. Those riders have recorded almost 700 miles.
In a statement, the e-scooter company said it hopes to see additional ridership once the cell service in downtown New Haven is made strong enough to support the company’s smartphone app, which is how users rent and return a scooter. For the time being, the scooters are primarily used in the city’s park.