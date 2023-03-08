A drive-through coffee chain that’s expanding rapidly across the area is brewing a Union location.
Omaha, Nebraska-based Scooter’s Coffee has filed a building permit to open a new location at 1501 Denmark Road, across Prairie Dell Road from East Central College.
Scooter’s will employ 25 people and plans to open in June, franchise owner Deena Parrish said in an emailed statement to The Missourian.
“We are a small family-owned Missouri-based business and Union is a growing, family friendly community so it was a great fit for us,” she said.
South Arrow Properties LLC, of Fulton, is listed as the owner of the new Scooter’s, with Parrish listed as the contact, according to the building permit. GloveCon Inc., also of Fulton, is listed as the contractor.
“We look forward to providing an amazing customer experience and being a great community partner for years to come,” Parrish said.
The Union location is expected to be the first Scooter’s site in Franklin County but might not be the last.
“Scooter’s Coffee will continue to look for other development opportunities in Franklin County,” company spokeswoman Jacquelyn Masse said.
Scooter’s building will be 664 square feet and have a construction cost of $200,000, according to the building permit.
Union City Administrator Jonathan Zimmermann told the Union Development Corp. board that Scooter’s had broken ground during the board’s March 2 meeting.
“If you’ve been to a Scooter’s, those aren’t very big facilities,” he said. “But that one has begun.”
Some members of the board were not familiar with Scooter’s.
“It’s the most expensive corner out there, and they put that in it,” board Vice President Mike Elliott said with a laugh. “There’s a demand out there, right across from the college. They’ll be able to handle it.”
Started in 1998 in Bellevue, Nebraska, Scooter’s has more than 500 locations in 28 states, according to the company. Currently, the closest Scooter’s locations to Union are in Ellisville, Warrenton and O’Fallon.
Along with coffee, Scooter’s sells smoothies, tea, breakfast burritos and biscuit and bagel sandwiches.