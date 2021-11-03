Dr. Carrie Schwierjohn has been named superintendent of the Meramec Valley R-III School District.
The decision was made in a special board meeting held Wednesday, nearly four months after Schwierjohn stepped into the interim role on July 1, replacing Dr. John Mulford, according to a news release from the district Friday.
“The Board of Education is excited for the future of Meramec Valley School District as we welcome Dr. Schwierjohn as the new leader for our district,” said Board of Education President Matt Trower in the release. “Dr. Schwierjohn has tackled some significant projects for our district, including leading the change to trimesters, the MVR-III Re-Imagine Initiative, and has led the district as our interim superintendent this year. Additionally, the board congratulates Dr. Schwierjohn on becoming the first female superintendent for Meramec Valley R-III.”
Prior to being named interim superintendent, Schwierjohn served as the Meramec Valley assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction starting in 2018. In that role, Schwierjohn implemented the district’s Re-Imagine Initiative, expanded Project Lead the Way STEM — or science, technology, engineering and mathematics — courses and oversaw the district’s $17.9 million no-tax increase Proposition 1 bond issue projects.
Before her time at Meramec Valley, Schwierjohn served as director of assessment in the Wentzville R-IV School District and as an elementary principal in the Warren County R-III School District at Daniel Boone Elementary School. All in, Schwierjohn has 22 years of public education experience.
“Throughout my experiences and years in education, I have learned so much from students, parents and staff about the power of relationships, innovation and high expectations in helping each student reach their full potential,” Schwierjohn said in the release.
Schwierjohn earned her bachelor’s degree in early childhood and elementary education and her master’s degree in educational administration from the University of Central Missouri-Warrensburg. In 2011, Schwierjohn earned her doctorate in educational leadership from Lindenwood University and shortly after joined the university as an adjunct professor teaching the capstone course to education doctoral candidates. Schwierjohn has supervised and published more than 10 educational research studies and is currently an adjunct professor at William Woods University. In this role, she is supervising ongoing research studies of best practices and innovative methods in the field of education.
“Our family is very excited about this new opportunity and have felt so welcomed by this kind and caring community,” she said. “I look forward to continuing the traditions and progress of those who have come before me while working with all stakeholders to expand opportunities for every student in our district.”