A new administrator has been selected to lead St. Francis Borgia Regional High School, according to announcement from the Archdiocese of St. Louis.
Matthew Schutte, who is currently serving as an administrator at St. Pius X High School in Festus, has been appointed Borgia's next president. His first day in his new post is July 1, 2021.
While at St. Pius, Schutte has supervised the admissions and alumni engagement staff, assisted with advancement initiatives and engaged constituencies as a grant writer and grant administrator for the school. He has complemented his student-centered work by serving as the college and career counselor.
His experience with enrollment management is extensive, according to the archdiocese. Schutte was previously the Director of Admissions & Enrollment Management at St. Pius X and worked in admissions for Saint Louis University and Webster University. He was also an adjunct faculty member in Webster University’s School of Communications.
Schutte earned a Bachelor of Science (B.S) degree in English from Illinois State University and a Master of Arts (M.A.) degree in Media Communications with a public relations emphasis from Webster University. His dissertation is in progress as he pursues a doctoral degree in education administration.
In a prepared statement, Schutte said he and his family are looking forward to moving his family closer to St. Francis Borgia Regional High School and the Washington community.
“I am honored and humbled to be offered this opportunity by the Archdiocese and Dr. Sweda,” Mr. Schutte said. “I look forward to working with the fantastic team at St. Francis Borgia and in making our family a part of such a highly regarded community of Christ-centered educators and learners.”