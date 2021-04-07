Nicole Schroeder, a Columbia native and recent graduate from the Missouri School of Journalism, has joined The Missourian staff as copyeditor.
Schroeder graduated in May 2020 with an emphasis in magazine editing and minors in English and Spanish. Words have always been one of her passions, so she said she’s thrilled to take on the new role.
Previously, Schroeder reported for the Columbia Missourian and served in a variety of editorial roles during her two years at Vox Magazine in Columbia. In the summer of 2019, she also worked as an editorial intern at Can of Worms Enterprises, an independent publishing company in London, England. There, she helped edit a number of titles, including a memoir written by a Holocaust survivor.
Along with her work in journalism, Schroeder’s creative writing has been published in national literary magazines.
When she’s not sitting at a writing desk, Schroeder enjoys riding horses and spending time with her family. She is a fierce disability advocate for her brother who has Down syndrome and Type 1 diabetes. She also loves any opportunity to talk about her guinea pigs or Marvel movies.
Schroeder can be reached by email at schroedern@emissourian.com or by phone at (636) 390-3018.