School officials say curriculum does not include controversial Critical Race Theory
The Washington school board is standing by its proposed social emotional learning curriculum despite criticism from some members of the community.
Rachael Wilcox, who was hired in July to serve as the director of social emotional learning, or SEL, delivered a report during Wednesday’s school board meeting about her work in the district. She was met with criticism by several public commenters who disagree with including SEL in the district’s curriculum.
Critics of SEL and the district seem to have different views about what it is. The district defines SEL as “the way children and adults learn to recognize and manage emotions, show care for others, develop relationships and learn to problem solve in order to make responsible choices,” but some critics say SEL is either critical race theory (CRT) repackaged or at least a way to introduce some aspects of CRT into the curriculum at Washington.
CRT is the concept that racism is not merely individual bias but that racism has been built into American institutions through policies like redlining, which made securing a home loan very difficult for people living in many minority communities around the country.
Critics say CRT drives wedges between members of society by highlighting the injustices that minorities face in America. They would rather focus on the similarities between different groups of people, which, in their view, would bring the country closer together.
Board president John Freitag and other administrators have repeatedly denied teaching CRT in the district, and he said after the meeting that it has nothing to do with SEL. In fact, Wilcox said, SEL aims to address the problems that some say CRT causes.
“We want to establish and maintain positive relationships with each other and our peers,” Wilcox told the board. “We want to show empathy. It’s also about making responsible and caring decisions. We know the importance of that for our children. See, social emotional learning aims not to be divisive but to build community.”
SEL was first brought up by the district in 2019, when it was included in a proposed five-year strategic plan with the goal of building the interpersonal soft skills of staff and students so they can engage in positive relationships in and out of school.
School leaders believe if the social environment in school were more positive, it would result in a better learning environment.
“It aims to honor individual gifts and talents,” Wilcox said. “It’s about knowing each child as the unique, amazing person they are. It ensures they have access to those opportunities that help our students become successful. It’s about accepting and celebrating. There is no guilt or shame about who they are.”
Building community and encouraging respect among schoolmates has been a priority for the district, but just how much progress needs to be made was brought to light this past spring, when students addressed the board and recounted experiences of racism, sexism and homophobia, in addition to death and rape threats and other hate speech they experienced from other students in the district.
Several people spoke Wednesday to voice their concerns about SEL as the audience clapped and cheered their support during public comments.
Neither Freitag nor Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Kephart are sure where the disconnect is coming from.
“I think there are different definitions of words,” Freitag said after the meeting. “As I said (in the meeting), somebody might view equity in a different light than how I view equity.”
Wilcox is in the process of her first action step, which she calls a needs assessment. She is meeting with building leaders in the district, starting with counselors, and working her way to staff members, parents and students to determine what is successful and what changes need to be implemented. Once that process is completed, near the end of the fall semester, Wilcox said she will report her findings to the board.