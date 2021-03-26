Months after giving some staff incentives to retire, the Union R-XI School District is adding five new positions.
The board of education approved the new posts — an additional band teacher, a strength and conditioning teacher, a high school at-risk and Missouri Options teacher, a high school behavior teacher and an elementary special education and autism teacher — at its March 17 meeting.
Even with the new hires, the district will spend $320,000 less on salaries in the 2021-22 school year because of the 30 teachers who took retirement packages, Superintendent Dr. Steve Weinhold said. The new positions will average around $55,000 paid by the district.
The district is able to afford the new positions because of the people retiring at higher pay, board President Dr. Virgil Weideman said. “We’re actually going to end up saving money and hiring some specialized teachers,” he said.
The district initially listed some of the positions going into the 2020-21 school year but changed plans after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Weinhold said.
He said the second band instructor will allow for more individualized instruction, and the strength and conditioning teacher will increase supervision in the weight room.
“We want someone certified in strength and conditioning,” he said. “If we do that, it’s going to help all athletes, it’s going to help people in P.E. and weight training classes during the day. ”
Having an additional position in the high school is important because 320 students are expected to move to the school in the fall, which Weinhold said is one of the larger classes in 20 years.
The at-risk teacher is particularly needed after issues some students have had with the pandemic and virtual learning, Weinhold said.
The district has behavior teachers at all three of its elementary schools and recently added one at the middle school. “Those kids are now moving up to the high school, and there’s already some kids at the high school that have some concerns as well,” he said.
The special education teacher is needed because the district has eight special education students coming in from early childhood education, Weinhold said.
The board voted in December to give certified employees like teachers and administrators $15,000 if they retire with the Public School and Education Retirement System of Missouri at the end of the 2020-21 school year.
Classified employees, like maintenance and cafeteria workers, who retire at the end of the current school year will receive $10,000.