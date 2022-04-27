Since COVID-19 cases plunged, local public school district officials have been studying whether to continue their online classes.
The Union R-XI and Meramec Valley R-III school districts have abandoned their virtual classrooms for the 2022-23 school year in a return to in-person instruction.
Meanwhile, the St. Clair R-XIII School Board in March approved another year of offering a virtual program, and New Haven Superintendent Dr. Josh Hoener said his district would likely offer another year, too.
Washington School District officials haven’t made a decision yet.
“We have evaluated our data on students’ achievement with our virtual learning academy and what that data really showed us was that our students do better in the classroom with a physical teacher,” said Meramec Valley R-III Communications Director Dr. Ketina Armstrong. “Therefore, for the majority of our students that have been in the virtual learning academy, we are going to ask them to return to the seated classroom next year.”
That’s not to say students at Meramec Valley or Union schools have no options — they would just have to utilize the state’s Missouri Course Access Program (MOCAP) instead of curriculum offered by their district.
MOCAP was started in 2018 to offer supplementary courses to students interested in class offerings outside of the district where they live. With asynchronous, self-paced online courses in which a student works individually, MOCAP services were greatly expanded to offer core classes during the COVID-19 pandemic, even as schools adopted their own virtual and hybrid programming.
Dr. Joe Dierks, director of Choice Programs at Washington, said from a peak virtual enrollment of around 600 kids in the 2020-2021 school year, the number of students taking online courses has decreased to 54 this semester, which is less than 3 percent of the district’s total enrollment.
Figures from the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education show that MOCAP enrollment figures jumped from 4,912 course enrollments in the 2019-20 school year to 23,930 in the 2020-2021 school year. In October 2021, there were 11,853 course enrollments, but Mallory McGowin, the department’s chief communications officer, said DESE would not be able to anticipate what enrollment would be for 2022-23.
Dierks said decreasing enrollment would be the biggest reason Washington may not offer classes on its e-learning platforms next year. He said if that were to happen, MOCAP would remain an online option.
If district officials think the student would benefit from transitioning back to in-person classes, it could make that decision — though that may soon change.
Currently if someone wants to enroll their child in a virtual learning program, they have to notify the district at least 15 days in advance and have a meeting to discuss the need, according to Dierks.
But, on April 20 the Missouri Senate passed HB 1552, amended by Caleb Rowden, R-Columbia, to allow students to study virtually without first having to be approved by the district, saying it would make it easier for students who have struggled in a traditional school setting. The updated bill has moved back to the House for approval.
“Our (virtual) enrollment has dropped so dramatically I think the people of our district are saying they want their students in school, and it shows in the numbers,” Dierks said.
Concerns about the pandemic are why some students haven’t returned to in-person school, but Dierks said 31 are high school students, many seniors, whose e-learning schedule works well around a job or time spent at Four Rivers Career Center.
Giving that option to students is something Dierks wants to explore in the future, and if a student has shown success in prior online classes, he said the school would support more virtual schooling, after a conference with the parent and the student.
Meramec Valley, Armstrong said, is moving away from offering a virtual option next year. She said if students who have previously found success in virtual classes want to continue with a similar digital-only program, the district would support them pursuing MOCAP options. This year, Armstrong said the district has about 50 students enrolled in MOCAP classes, less than 2 percent of the district’s total enrollment.
On Feb. 28, the Union School Board voted to eliminate its Wildcat@Home virtual learning program, which devoted three teachers to fewer than 50 enrolled students, according to Union Superintendent Dr. Scott Hayes. Hayes said those teachers will transition to “interventionists” who work with classroom teachers to provide support to students who need extra help with content, in part, because of learning loss from pandemic shut downs.
New Haven Superintendent Dr. Josh Hoener said students in his district were offered Educere this year. He said between MOCAP and Educere, 32 students took online classes in the first semester and 22 are enrolled this semester. This spring’s virtual enrollment represents about 4 percent of the district’s total enrollment.
St. Clair has 60 students in virtual classrooms. Last month, its school board voted to continue offering online courses through a software called Acellus, which costs the district about $100 per student, per course, according to assistant superintendent Melissa Husereau.
St. Clair Superintendent Dr. Kyle Kruse said having the school district be involved with virtual school, even just to check in on progress, is worth continuing to offer online school outside of MOCAP.
“I appreciate it very much that we are offering this virtual St. Clair R-XIII option,” Kruse said in the board meeting March 10. “Breaking it down really simply, if a student enrolls in MOCAP, they are on their own choosing their provider and we have literally no ability to monitor their progress, help keep them on track, intervene. If they are falling behind, we have nothing.”