With the proceeds from penny wars, t-shirt sales, special events and teacher and staff payroll deductions, Franklin County parochial schools and public districts contributed a significant portion of the $1,372,150 United Way raised for area charities — nearly 10 percent.
“It was overwhelming to just to see the numbers come in,” said Franklin County Area United Way Executive Director Kim Scego. “Words can’t express the gratitude that I feel toward our school districts.”
Some of the county’s biggest companies usually anchor the top spots in United Way’s annual fundraising drive. Manufacturers, banks, energy companies and Mercy Hospital lead the list of biggest contributors except the Union R-XI School District, which raised $35,598 — the ninth most United Way received from a company or organization this year.
The Sullivan School District also made a splash this year, increasing its donation by 188 percent over 2021 and landing it in United Way’s top 25 at No. 24. Sullivan brought in $9,751 this year. Superintendent Dr. Jana Thornsberry said 90 percent of that total had been voluntarily deducted from the salary or wages of 75 school district staff members — teachers, administrators, custodians, bus drivers, paraprofessionals, and others.
Thornsberry said Sullivan students benefit from many of the United Way’s funded initiatives and programs, including the Meramec Community Mission food pantry and the Court Appointed Special Advocates, which trains people to advocate for kids who are in the foster care system.
School administrators like Thornsberry said that to have the significant increases, this year, an emphasis was placed on employee contributions and special fundraisers throughout the year. Most sold T-shirts adorned with United Way’s logo and some, like Sullivan, had dress-down days for staff and hat days for students.
“We really focused on making sure that United Way was in the forefront of our fundraising at the beginning of the year,” Thornsberry said.
Sullivan was a pilot “company” for this year’s campaign along with the Union School District.
Other school districts that gave to the United Way include Meramec Valley R-III, which raised $25,412 and ranked 12th overall for most given; St. Clair R-XIII, which raised $24,225 and ranked 13th overall, and the Washington School District, which raised $17,270 and ranked 14th overall. All three of the school districts posted double digit percent increases for the amount given this year compared to last year. For example, Washington saw its giving increase by 67 percent.
Labadie Elementary Principal Jennifer Pecka said a 2023 goal for Washington would be to regain a top 10 spot it lost during the COVID-19 pandemic. Pecka is also a member of the United Way’s board of directors.
“Anytime a family within the Washington School District is in need, a lot of a lot of our agencies help out, like Grace’s Place, Loving Hearts and United Way helps out with the backsnack program,” Pecka said. “So definitely the families and students and — possibly, I don’t really know for sure about staff members — if the need is there, then they can certainly benefit from that as well.”
Washington’s five elementary schools competed in a penny drive. Pecka said last year’s drive didn’t just produce loose change, it raised over half of the district donations. This year she said “we saw a big increase of staff members donating out of either a one-time donation or through direct deposit.”
Some of the smaller districts and parochial schools in the area did not appear on United Way’s top 30 contributors list, but still contributed significant amounts. Contributors outside of United Way’s top 30 raised 28 percent of what United Way raised in total.
St. Francis Borgia High School staff and students raised $$1,208 and St. Francis Borgia Grade School donated $1,015. The Franklin County R-II School District brought in $3,821 and New Haven raised $1,710. Lonedell R-XIV and Spring Bluff R-XV raised $1,015 and $231, respectively. In total, K-12 educational institutions raised $133,445 for United Way.
“I think the school districts see the needs of the kids, they see the agency supporting the kids, and know the impact these dollars have in their communities,” Scego said.