United Way Victory Celebration
Buy Now

Franklin County Area United Way Campaign Co-chairs Casey Owens, left, and Corey Baker applaud alongside other attendees of the United Way Victory Celebration Dec. 13 at St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church’s Jesuit Hall in Washington. This year’s campaign goal was $1.2 million, but donations totaled more than $1.3 million by the end of the campaign.  

 Missourian Photo/Julia Hansen.

With the proceeds from penny wars, t-shirt sales, special events and teacher and staff payroll deductions, Franklin County parochial schools and public districts contributed a significant portion of the $1,372,150 United Way raised for area charities — nearly 10 percent.

“It was overwhelming to just to see the numbers come in,” said Franklin County Area United Way Executive Director Kim Scego. “Words can’t express the gratitude that I feel toward our school districts.”