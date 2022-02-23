Like many of us, John Horton will get up Wednesday morning, hop in a vehicle and head off to work, but he will take a touring van to his job, just as he has for much of his adult life.
Horton, who grew up in the Catawissa-area and Washington, is a professional guitar player. He has crisscrossed the country playing in two of the defining bands of the alt-country or Americana scene — the Bottle Rockets and now Son Volt.
His destination Wednesday will be the Englert Theater in Iowa City, Iowa, where Son Volt will kick off the next leg of a tour that will take the band through the Midwest, the Northeast — including two nights at the famed Levon Helm studios in Woodstock, New York – and then back to St. Louis.
Horton is eager to get back to work. The tour, which began last year, was sidelined in January after members of the band and touring party got COVID-19.
Horton is the newest member of Son Volt, joining the band last summer after playing nearly two decades with the Bottle Rockets.
When the Bottle Rockets disbanded last March, Jay Farrar, one of the founders of Son Volt, tapped Horton, who had played on one of his solo albums, to join the band after their longtime guitarist left.
Horton acknowledges the timing worked in his favor. “I’m enjoying life right now, things are good,” Horton said Saturday, in an interview at a cafe in Maplewood, where he lives with his wife and three kids. “I’m in a killer band, and I absolutely love what we are doing.”
Horton’s music career began around the same time he graduated from St. Francis Borgia High School in 1986, when he and classmates formed a band called Blind Mary.
By then he’d picked up the guitar.
“I have a big family, especially on my mother’s side and many of them dabbled in music — a handful of them played professionally,” he explained. “Growing up, there was often music at family gatherings. I guess it rubbed off on me.
“By the time I got to high school, I started listening to KSHE-95 and WMRY, developing a passion for music,” Horton said. “My circle of friends in high school were all into music. I guess it was inevitable we would start a band.”
Blind Mary had Horton on guitar, Sean Anglin on bass, Darren Lamb on vocals and Spencer Marquart on drums. The band rehearsed in a former schoolhouse on West Main Street — the historic Thomas Jefferson School — located adjacent to the home of another Borgia classmate, Jeff Feltmann, whom Horton calls the band’s “spiritual leader” and manager.
The old schoolhouse became the band’s headquarters.
“Looking back, I guess it kind of launched my music career. It was formative ... and really loud,” Horton said. “I was the hard-rock guy. I was into Rush.”
His bandmates expanded his musical horizon.
“They were hip to R.E.M. and all of these other bands coming out of Athens, Georgia, like Guadalcanal Diary and Pylon. They knew Jonathon Richman and Lou Reed. It was all new to me. But that first band jelled.”
Lamb remembers those early Blind Mary days.
“It was a hell of a lot of fun,” he said. “Jeff (Feltmann) heard we wanted to start a band and he offered his parent’s schoolhouse as a place where we could rehearse.
“It didn’t have any heat, so we cleared out one of the classrooms, brought in a space heater and set up all the equipment we had at the time — which wasn’t much.”
Lamb, who now serves as Washington’s city administrator, said he remembers driving to Webster University in St. Louis to pick up Horton, who didn’t have a car, and bringing him back to the schoolhouse to rehearse.
Blind Mary landed some party gigs, playing mostly covers but throwing in a few originals. Their reputation grew as the band developed and its members gained confidence.
There is a video of them performing at East Central College’s library on YouTube.
“There was a burgeoning music scene around Washington back then,” Horton said. “There was a lot of live music happening. Bands would play at field parties, at places like the Boondocker in New Haven and at dances in Marthasville. The bands were good. They could play.”
Drummer Marquart recalls the camaraderie and long nights.
“Blind Mary, that time is very dear to me — to all of us,” he said. “When we set up our instruments it was 100 percent about playing together as a band. We would play all night. I would have to call my Dad at 2 a.m. and tell him I wasn’t home because we were playing music. It was our first love.
“We were tired of the stuff they were playing on KSHE and wanted to do something new,” Marquart said. “It spoke to all of us.”
Blind Mary lasted a couple of years before evolving into other bands, including The Sleestacks and The New Patrons of Husbandry, which featured other Washington musicians. Horton would play with all of them and expand his musical interests through other musical collaborations formed with friends at Webster University and by working at Vintage Vinyl, a St. Louis record store landmark.
By the time Horton joined the Bottle Rockets in 2003, the band, which hails from Festus, had developed a national following and was considered one of the pioneers of the ‘90s alt-country movement.
Horton said it was easy to fit in with the group known for its blue-collar ethos and everyman attitude. He toured and recorded with the Bottle Rockets for the next 18 years — traversing America in a van and playing stages of every shape and size, from dive bars to outdoor amphitheaters, opening for the likes of The Allmann Brothers and Lucinda Williams.
The band soldiered on in good times and in bad, never achieving broad commercial success.
“It was a great band, no doubt, and we worked hard. But we had a penchant for shooting ourselves in the foot. Both on the business side and with some of the personalities involved,” Horton said. “I don’t have any regrets. I got to see the country and go to Europe — we had a lot of fun.”
One of Horton’s Bottle Rockets highlights was playing the main state at the Washington Town & Country Fair in 2019.
“It was a little surreal, but it was really cool.” he said. “One of my earliest musical memories is my parents taking me to see Merle Haggard at the Fair. I saw a lot of great acts at the Fair over the years, so it was absolutely special to be a part of that. I took my kids, who got a chance to see me perform.”
Horton said he is grateful for the turn of events that led him to Son Volt. “I’m lucky. I’m playing in a band I always admired and respected. It’s fun being in a band with Jay (Farrar). I’ve always enjoyed the quality of his voice. It’s given me a new appreciation for what he does and how he sounds.”
Touring with Son Volt is a little easier than the Bottle Rockets, according to Horton. “Son Volt travels with exponentially more stuff than the Bottle Rockets ever did. The band has a bigger crew, and we stay in nicer hotels. Even the vans are more upscale — Mercedes.
“It’s still eight people packed in a van for hours at a time,” he added. “I guess we all experience some aspect of work that isn’t fun. That’s part of the deal, working is hard whether you own a landscaping business or you are in a band. But I’m not complaining, I get to do what I love.”
Horton said he is eager to get back on tour. After all of the years of touring he has adapted to the life on the road. At 53, and after dozens of tours, he said he’s learned to order the salad, not the French fries.
While he doesn’t like being away from his wife, Liza Reposa, also a Borgia grad, or his kids, he said touring helps pay the bills. “I couldn’t do this if it weren’t for my wife’s job and her support. She is the breadwinner.”
“John is one of the most down-to-earth people you will ever meet,” Lamb said. “He plays like his personality, subtle, kind of understated, tasteful.”
Horton said he keeps in contact with his Blind Mary band mates and they still reminiscence about the early days, jamming at the schoolhouse.
“We’re all music heads, still are. John has made it professionally, which is so great because he’s worked for every bit of it,” Marquart said. “But my favorite thing is the friendship that we share. We still stay in contact with one another. We’re all good friends and still love playing music too.”