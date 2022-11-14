This week, schools across the region recognized veterans, feeding them breakfast or honoring their service with a program, but Washington Middle School asked them for their help in addition to hosting coffee and doughnuts.

On Thursday, the day before the Veterans Day holiday, about a dozen local veterans connected with seventh graders and worked with them on interpersonal skills. The veterans didn’t have to do much — just talk with them, but the teenagers were still learning, according to Assistant Principal Stacey Secor.