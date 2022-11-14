This week, schools across the region recognized veterans, feeding them breakfast or honoring their service with a program, but Washington Middle School asked them for their help in addition to hosting coffee and doughnuts.
On Thursday, the day before the Veterans Day holiday, about a dozen local veterans connected with seventh graders and worked with them on interpersonal skills. The veterans didn’t have to do much — just talk with them, but the teenagers were still learning, according to Assistant Principal Stacey Secor.
“Interpersonal skills: handshakes, eye contact, polite conversation, they’re writing thank yous, anything to do to introduce themselves, to talk and to hear from them,” she said. “When I put out my RSVP I said ‘Be ready.’ ”
For sometimes-shy teenagers, the ability to talk to and learn from people of authority is important, in addition to learning about and honoring the service members’ time serving.
“We wanted it to be more intimate for them to learn from people they’re comfortable with,” Secor said. “And we knew grandpa and grandma would be good sports.”
While people were enjoying doughnuts and coffee, five students lined up behind a camera, one wearing headphones and manning the microphone. The others asked interview questions like “Where and when did you serve in the military?” and “What was your job in the service?” Later, the students edited the video in their digital film class.”
Dominick Rivara, a Navy veteran who served as a radarman for four years starting in 1968, told students about his time on the U.S.S. Oriskany aircraft carrier.
“They called us the Tonkin Gulf Yacht Club,” he said. “All we did was patrol the coast of Vietnam: steam up and down, launch planes, recover them, launch planes.”
Rivara said he hoped to inspire some of the children to consider joining the military. He talked about the benefits like travel, pensions and work experience that serving affords.
On Friday, Washington High School hosted guest speaker Lt. Col. Brian Patterson who talked about how important it is to be able to pass on the stories of those who served in the American armed forces. A native of Augusta and a 1997 WHS graduate, Patterson has deployed 14 times with the Army in Iraq, Afghanistan and other classified locations over a 23-year career. Patterson has won numerous awards and decorations including a legion of merit and two bronze stars and on Friday he told the students, assembled for Veterans Day for the first time since 2019, about taking fire in a helicopter and crash landing in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, about 86 miles east of the Afghanistan capital of Kabul.
“I want you to be able to recall the stories of veterans in your family,” he said. “The reason why it’s so important is less than two weeks ago we laid to rest the last survivor of Pearl Harbor, Army private Edward Hall.”
He recounted “Black Thurdsay,” an Oct. 14, 1943, bombing raid over Schweinfurt, Germany. Of 291 airplanes, the Americans returned home without 60 B-17s and 138 landed damaged. The number of aircrew killed, wounded, or missing in action was more than 600, almost 20 percent of the men who flew the mission.
“We enjoy these things that we have as Americans, because of things like Black Friday, because those aircrews were willing to fly that mission,” Patterson said. “There are countless stories like this.”
Although he doesn’t yet have combat experience, Private First Class Luke Kleekamp is back home in Washington for two weeks to share his training experiences with family, friends, and high school classmates as a hometown recruiter. A 2022 WHS graduate, Kleekamp just completed basic training and specialty training for military police. Although he is excited to hunt while he is back, Kleekamp will also report to the recruiting office and assist with duties there.
“Joining the military was something I always wanted to do when I was younger, that’s it,” Kleekamp said. “I was in Navy junior ROTC all four years, that’s how I got the rank private first class.”
When Kleekamp and other former and active military members sat down in the high school gym, they received several standing ovations and other rounds of applause. The gathered students, faculty and guests listened to performances from the WHS orchestra, wind symphony and concert choir and remarks about the importance of knowing the meaning of military service.
Charles McPherson, a Korean War veteran, said he is glad that students are learning from and about the military. He said Vietnam veterans didn’t originally get the thanks they deserved, and is glad that the importance of his and other veterans’ experiences are being recognized.
In the Washington School District, Clearview, Marthasville, South Point, Labadie, Campbellton, Augusta and Washington West all had events, in addition to the high school’s assembly.
Each school in the Union R-XII school district hosted individual celebrations and St. Francis Borgia High School hosted a parade with veterans driving past students from Our Lady of Lourdes, Immanuel Lutheran and Borgia Grade School. After the parade, the high school students held an assembly at the high school gym.
The New Haven School District also hosted a parade around its community. The high school choir performed before the start on the morning of the holiday, and the parade of veterans motored downtown and through the streets.
Zitzman Elementary in Pacific gave out cookies and coffee Wednesday in advance of a student performance and the next day Pacific Intermediate had pancakes and an assembly for veterans.
All of St. Clair R-XIII’s student body attended an assembly Friday, along with a “significant group of veterans,” according to Superintendent Dr. Kyle Kruse.