If you read Dr. Seuss as a kid, you probably know what Oobleck is. A Union elementary school music teacher is bringing it to life for her students.

Kelly Biser makes Oobleck in her kitchen, while her daughter records the experiment with her phone’s camera. They then pour the substance, made of corn starch, water and green food coloring, onto a modified stereo speaker.

When they start blasting the song “Turn Down for What,” the Oobleck goes from being a liquid to a pancake-like solid that dances around.

Biser explains how music makes the substance change states of matter.

“It goes back and forth, so if you add any vibration to it, it’s gonna go nutty,” she said.

Biser is one of several teachers at a Union school taking students on adventures each day while they are stuck at home during the COVID-19 closure.

Central Elementary School teachers have read books about chickens while sitting next to chickens and conducted science experiments while wearing wacky costumes.

The videos the teachers post on Facebook (facebook.com/centralwildcatpride) and YouTube keep them in touch with their students while Union R-XI School District campuses are closed through at least April 24.

In some cases, the videos let the kids see places they might not be aware of.

Since schools closed their doors March 18, first-grade teacher Katie Kluesner has produced videos where she reads children books alongside animals and in a tractor. The videos give students a glimpse of life on Kluesner’s family’s 180-acre farm.

“I enjoy agriculture and feel it’s really neat to introduce the kids to it,” Kluesner said. “I’ve gotten a lot of good comments on it.”

Though her farm is just a few miles from downtown Union, it houses cows, pigs, chickens and other animals, as well as a barn and silo — things many students don’t see every day.

Meanwhile, Biser, a singer who has performed with the St. Louis Symphony’s choir, puts on demonstrations like showing students how to make a drum or use their voice to make grains of rice move around plastic wrap. Since she usually wears a colorful hat to work on Fridays, Biser wore a fruit headdress when she gave her video lesson on a recent Friday.

“I feel like I’m doing what I’m meant to do,” Biser said. “I feel I need to reach out to them in some way, even if I can’t see their little faces. My main goal as a teacher isn’t to teach music, but to let them know I care about them. I think it’s important, as a teacher, to let them know there’s at least one adult that cares about them.”

The effort to give students a variety of home-based lessons just, sort of, happened, said Central Elementary Principal Dr. Leslie Lause.

“Everyone wanted to reach out to their kids,” she said. “I had asked for teachers to share read-alouds or any activities they would like to share to keep kids engaged. This is what happened. I truly have the best staff. They care so much for our kids, and are willing to do whatever it takes to keep kids happy and healthy.”

Central Elementary even has a “virtual spirit week” planned April 6-9. Students are asked to perform random acts of kindness, create art and show their talents, then post photos of it on Facebook.

The lessons follow the school’s motto of “Love, lead, learn for life,” Kluesner said. While it’s not the same as being in class, it gives everyone a chance to connect.

“It makes the best of a bad situation,” she said. “It’s really hard for the parents, the kids and the teachers. We don’t like it anymore than anybody does.”