Essential in the day-to-day operations of area schools but low in numbers for years, substitute teachers have become crucial during the pandemic, especially after omicron has caused COVID-19 case numbers to skyrocket.
On Thursday at the Union R-XI school district, 26 teachers and faculty were absent. Human resources director Justin Tarte said that number was pretty standard, if a bit higher, in the first two weeks after the winter holiday break.
Most empty classrooms were able to be filled with substitutes, but local school districts find they are having to rely on paraprofessionals, teacher’s aides or student teachers to fill absences, taking them away from their usual duties.
At Meramec Valley R-III, 53 staff members were missing Thursday compared to 29 on Dec. 9. At St. Clair R-XIII, 35 were missing on Jan. 14, about normal, Superintendent Dr. Kyle Kruse said.
The topic came up in St. Clair’s Board of Education regular meeting Thursday.
“We’re short (on substitutes) eight days out of 10, probably,” Kruse told the board. “At least one or two spots.”
St. Clair currently has 79 subs on its roster and is doing orientations every month, according to Melissa Huserau, an assistant superintendent and director of teaching and learning. That’s about as many as usual, but Kruse said COVID-19 absences are causing an increased need. He said right now, he needs 10-15 percent more subs a day than before the pandemic.
According to Kruse, the names on St. Clair’s sub roster are likely on the sub lists in other districts, too.
Union has about 70 subs, down about 10, and Meramec Valley has about 70, which is usual for the school, according to Dr. Ketina Armstrong, that district’s director of communications.
The Washington School District has not felt the same strain as other districts, according to Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Kephart. Though the district has experienced an increase in staff absences, its sub pool has held steady.
“We aren’t in the same situation as other districts are in,” Kephart said. “We aren’t in that situation because of our strong substitute support.”
On days when the substitute pool is not deep enough, and classrooms are still left unfilled, districts — including Washington, on occasion — have had to become creative. They have used student teachers, paraprofessionals, even in some instances calling on administrators to supervise or teach a classroom.
Although Tarte said using a different staff member is a last resort because it takes that person away from their jobs, he said it has become a regular occurrence, especially on Mondays and Fridays.
In August 2020, the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) voted to temporarily reduce the requirement to earn a substitute teacher certification from at least 60 hours of college credit to a 20-hour online training course. DESE made the change permanent in August 2021.
To be hired, applicants at each school have to pass a series of background checks, including getting fingerprinted. Each district also has additional substitute training.
At Washington, substitute certification is completed online; substitutes new to Union participate in two shadow days, according to Tarte. One day is spent with an experienced substitute and the other is spent with an experienced teacher.
The process to apply to be a substitute varies by school, but all accept inquiries over the phone and applications online or in person. St. Clair completes monthly training and Union trains two or three new substitutes every week. Union and Meramec Valley require job shadowing.
There isn’t a simple solution to the problem. Administrators and DESE have for years struggled to attract people to the teaching profession. Pay, stress and long hours have deterred students from pursuing teaching and the job has become less attractive during the pandemic.
Tarte said he thinks the industry’s biggest issue is a negative perception. He said at the top of DESE and districts’ list in recruitment should be targeting students already within districts to encourage them to explore education professionally.
“I think there are opportunities that can be had for districts and for states, really, to be able to figure out ways to tell the story about why being in education is a positive, and the impact that you can have on students’ lives and just all the great things that come with being in education.”