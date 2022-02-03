Some lawmakers in Missouri’s General Assembly have proposed to move school board elections from April to November in a bid to increase turnout, but local school officials said the proposals could sacrifice the quality of voters for quantity.
Discussed Jan. 26 in the House Education Committee, the change proposed by Rep. Phil Christofanelli R-St. Peters and others aims to take advantage of higher voter turnout, which usually occurs in the bi-annual November elections.
Franklin County set a turnout record low last April with 6.88 percent of registered voters casting ballots for local offices. A few months prior, in the 2020 presidential election, the county set a record high with a 72.77 percent turnout.
“This is speculation, but in the April election, I think we probably do get a higher percentage of people who come out and vote because they have a genuine concern and knowledge about kids and schools and I’m not sure the entire voting populace in November has that as the top priority,” said St. Clair R-XIII Superintendent Dr. Kyle Kruse.
“Turnout in a November election is generally higher than April, but the increased turnout comes at a price,” Kruse said. “And that price is turning school elections into a partisan-like competition, where what’s best for kids is probably going to get at least overshadowed, if not lost in the mix.”
Washington Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Kephart said school board candidates typically run on platforms that center on district-specific issues. She is worried that amid other partisan elections for the state and federal offices, debate will devolve to the talking points of national parties.
“The goal for school districts is not to be focused on one party over another party,” Kephart said. “Our goal is to be focused on our students. That’s a critical point of our focus. We’re very cognizant of not having affiliations that are outwardly known because of that.”
County Clerk Tim Baker said, should the legislation be approved, not much would change for his office. He did say that if board of education elections are held in November, it could make an already crowded ballot even tighter, potentially even creating a need for a two-page ballot.
Since November elections are held every other year, when an election falls on an off year, Baker said the change’s purpose would be defeated because school board would be the only election.
Baker added that moving the elections could also cost school districts more money. Currently, districts split election costs with other elected bodies like municipalities, fire departments and ambulance districts. Using Washington as an example, Baker said the district could be left with a $12,000-$15,000 bill to pay itself.
Baker also expressed displeasure that the bill was assigned to, and advanced out of, the House Education Committee. He said every bill regarding election rules since he took office in 2018 has gone through the Elections and Elected Officials Committee.
Christofanelli’s HB 2306 would not have candidates declare a political party, but a proposal by Rep. Bruce Sassmann, R-Bland, HB 1611, would require candidates in political subdivisions — such as a school district — and special districts to declare an affiliation on the ballot.
The Missourian previously reported the displeasure board members at Union R-XI had with such a requirement.
“I can’t even say, other than one person that I’ve known for 40 years, whether you guys are Democrats, Republicans or independents,” President Virgil Weideman said in the board’s Dec. 16 meeting. “We’ve never asked, we’ve never talked about it. It’s not pertinent. And that’s the way it ought to be.”
The House committee did not discuss Sassman’s HB 1611, but it did hear and advance a bill sponsored by Rep. Chuck Basye, R-Rocheport which would establish a procedure for voters to recall a school board member. School board recalls are possible in 23 states and, if passed in Missouri, a recall election could be called with 10 percent of the district electorate.
The Senate Education Committee conducted a hearing on a similar bill creating a recall election procedure from Sen. Mike Cierpiot, R-Lee’s Summit.
Meramec Valley R-III School Board President Matt Trower, New Haven Board Vice President Lauren Zobrist and New Haven Board Member Leanne Bauer did not return calls for comment on the proposed election changes.