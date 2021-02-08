Due to the inclement weather, area school districts are releasing its students early Monday, Feb. 8.
The schools releasing students early are as follows:
School District of Washington will be releasing its preschool and elementary students at 1:45 p.m. Students attending Washington Middle and High schools will be released at 2:30 p.m.
Union R-XI School District will release its elementary students at 1:45 p.m.; middle and high school students at 2:20 p.m.
St. Clair R-13 School District will dismiss all of its students at 1:30 p.m.
Spring Bluff R-XV School District will dismiss all of its students at 1:30 p.m.
Sullivan School District will dismiss its elementary and middle school students at 1:30 p.m. High School students will be released at 1:15 p.m.
Strain-Japan School District will release all of its students at 1:15 p.m.
Meramec Valley R-III School District will release its middle and high school students at 2:05 p.m. Elementary students will be released at the normal time.
Franklin County R-II School District will release all of its student at 1:45 p.m.
Kristen Dragotto and Elena K. Cruz contributed to this report.