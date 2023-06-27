With the passage of the Continuous School Improvement Plan, Washington School District officials are looking to the next four years as a period of potential growth as they set ambitious goals, some of which they have already achieved.

The plan, which the Washington School District Board passed last week, focuses on six areas of emphasis encompassing effective teaching and learning, data-based decision making, and ensuring that standards align with curriculum and testing.

