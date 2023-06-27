With the passage of the Continuous School Improvement Plan, Washington School District officials are looking to the next four years as a period of potential growth as they set ambitious goals, some of which they have already achieved.
The plan, which the Washington School District Board passed last week, focuses on six areas of emphasis encompassing effective teaching and learning, data-based decision making, and ensuring that standards align with curriculum and testing.
One of the new goals detailed in the plan is to ensure that every student graduates with a “Diploma Plus Asset,” meaning there is a market value asset attached to the diploma. These assets include internships, apprenticeships, early college, an industry credential from Four Rivers Career Center and others. There are no current numbers available since it’s a new program, but District Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Kephart said she thinks that goal can be met. “I’m very optimistic about this plan,” she said. “This will be a new measure for us as we implement ‘Connect Washington.’ ”
Another goal involves staff retention. The district wants to retain 80 to 90 percent of its employees annually over the next four years. Kephart said the district already retains nearly 90 percent of both support staff and teachers, so that goal has already been met.
The plan also calls for the district to maintain a 22 to 27 percent fund balance annually. Again, the district is already exceeding that goal. This year’s numbers have not been finalized, but last year’s fund balance number was 48.6 percent, reflecting more than 26 million dollars, according to district documents. And this year’s numbers, while not in, promise to be comfortably high as well. “I can tell you it’s in the 40s,” said Kephart. In fact, the fund balance has been over 35 percent for the past six years and has grown each year.
The plan calls for 80 percent of students to read at or above grade level. Kephart could not give a percentage of students now reading at or above level because she said the district is working with a new assessment company and has not submitted all of the necessary data points. But if the district falls in line with the rest of the state, 80 percent will be a challenge. In 2019, the statewide average for students reading at grade level was below 70 percent for both fourth and eighth graders, according to the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.
Growth is also a big part of the continuous plan, and some of that growth will require additional revenue, according to Kephart.
One area of growth being discussed by the board is the expansion of Four Rivers Career Center, with possible expansion of both buildings and programs, Kephart explained.
As previously reported in The Missourian, FRCC currently has 26 instructors and holds classes primarily in its building on Image Drive in Washington. Other courses are offered at Washington High School and Mercy Washington Health Care facilities.
Some of the Programs at FRCC are so popular that some students are being turned away from courses in which they are interested, and additional space is needed. So the board is examining various plans for expansion of programs, with no single plan being favored so far. But the board also sees a need to improve the physical infrastructure. Kephart said expansion of the existing building is an option, as is adding an additional building.
Kephart said she was optimistic that any costs associated with that expansion can be addressed without asking district patrons to pay new taxes. New buildings are typically paid for with bonds. She said if the board decides to go forward with plans for building expansion, voters could be asked to pass a no-tax bond issue, probably in April 2024. No tax levy increase would be sought, according to Kephart. “Because of our strong tax base, we are very blessed with funding,” she said. The district’s current tax levy is 3.786, according to the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.
The four-year plan will also see the implementation of the “Connect Washington” program. The program aims to connect students to the local business community through a variety of means, including job shadowing programs, classroom speakers, internships, and career fairs. These opportunities align with the “Diploma Plus” goal specified in the plan. The board sees each as a market-value asset and as an enhancement of the regular diploma.
Twelve area businesses have been identified to participate in the program, according to the plan.
The program also offers the opportunity to earn a “Diploma Plus Distinction.” This diploma involves more stringent requirements. Each student must meet the requirements for “Diploma Plus” and in addition complete more credit hours, achieve 95 percent attendance in classes, do 20 hours of community service, and other academic requirements.
Overall, Kephart said she is confident the strategic plan will succeed, since it essentially continues the district’s current educational philosophy. “The new plan moves along the same path as the old plan,” she said.
It was put together over several months by a planning team made up of a cross-section of district stakeholders. According to Kephart, these included school board members, staff, parents, business leaders and charitable organizations. She said some people fit more than one description. “For instance, we had some parents who were also business leaders and that kind of thing,” she said.
The members were chosen through an application process and the final team consisted of 55 members.
The plan goes into effect this fall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.