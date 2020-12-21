The first order of business by the new School District of Washington superintendent is to sit in classrooms and spend the next six months learning.
Dr. Jennifer Kephart, 45, was named the district’s next superintendent Wednesday. She is the current associate superintendent of academic services at Lee’s Summit R-7 School District. The Overland Park, Kan., native will assume the local role July 1.
In the months leading up to her official start, she will return to the community a couple times each month to talk with teachers, sit in on classes, attend events alongside current Superintendent Dr. Lori VanLeer and learn what the district needs, Kephart said.
“Being a listening ear to the community, being a face in the community, I want to learn, and I want to grow,” she said.
Kephart has spent the past 14 years as an administrator at school districts in the Kansas City area, most recently at the sixth-largest school district in the state, according to a press release.
She said she will apply what she learned from working at Lee’s Summit to Washington’s public schools, but she will follow the groundwork VanLeer has laid during her 13 years in the position.
From there, she can help the district progress. She said she wants to figure out “what’s next to ensure each student is ready for life beyond high school, and to ensure that each student has those experiences in the classroom, especially in the near future when they’re able to be in the classrooms more than they are now.”
Kephart discussed this concept of preparing for a “life beyond high school” repeatedly, and her concentration on it helped her get the job, Board of Education President John Freitag said.
After the board narrowed the superintendent applicants to two — from 21 applicants in October to seven as of mid-November, down to two a week later — Kephart had to give a presentation to a focus group of the board of education and 10 districtwide faculty members. She presented on enhancing student achievement and engagement, or practically connecting studies to the work soon to follow, Freitag said.
There, she discussed the “innovative curriculum” at Lee’s Summit that is similar to and can inspire the local school district’s progression, Freitag said.
“You kind of have to, I don’t want to say rob from your neighbor, but you take some of the innovative ideas that some of the other school districts have, and you try to implement those within your school district and expand on those on how you can customize it and fit it for your kids,” Freitag said.
Within the first 45 seconds of the interview, Dr. David Buck, Lee’s Summit R-7 School District superintendent, said Kephart “has a big focus on being college- and career-ready.” He said this right after referring to her as a “rock star” and “innovator.”
Lee’s Summit has worked to add what Buck called “a diploma plus,” or the internship experience, industry credentials, entrepreneurial work or college credits that students can add to their diploma to make them more competitive in the job market.
Kephart’s interest in practical working actualized well before becoming an administrator, while she was in high school herself. It was at the same time she decided to go into education.
As a sophomore, she enrolled in a class that allowed her to help teachers instruct elementary school students, she said. She taught a class of sixth-grade students in her senior year.
She also worked as an elementary teacher starting in 1998. While teaching sixth grade, she simultaneously held a job as a swim coach, which is part of the reason she took her first administrative position in 2006.
“I was coaching high school, and I was working with other coaches and other adults,” she said. “At that time, I was also doing some presenting at different conferences throughout the metro area, and I enjoyed that work with the adults too.”
This led Kephart to her work at Lee’s Summit, which has more than 18,000 students. Freitag said her work coordinating progress among a large student body will crossover to Washington.
“The perspective of how to implement a project is very important, and I think that her experience with that large school district will help her be able to implement projects within the smaller school district of 4,000 students,” he said.
Kephart was chosen for the role over applicants from Missouri, California, Iowa and Illinois, Freitag said. None were from within the local district.
Outside of the district, Kephart said she wants to maintain a relationship with the parochial schools. In tune with how she saw interactions with teachers, students and the community at large, she said the parochial-public school relationship is at its strongest as a joint effort.
“I want to be able to hear from teachers, from staff, from students, from the community to ensure that, as I move forward with what’s the plan for the next, that it’s a collective effort,” Kephart said.