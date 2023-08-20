Washington School District Logo

School board meetings are notorious for often dragging on for hours, but Wednesday’s Washington School District Board of Education meeting lasted less than 24 minutes. Among the few decisions made were to move the location of future meetings and stop live-streaming them.

Starting next month, the school board will meet at the district office at 220 Locust St., sometimes known as the Board of Education (BOE) building, which was the board’s primary meeting location until July of 2020, when it started meeting at the Technology and Learning Center off of Highway 47.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.