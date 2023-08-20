School board meetings are notorious for often dragging on for hours, but Wednesday’s Washington School District Board of Education meeting lasted less than 24 minutes. Among the few decisions made were to move the location of future meetings and stop live-streaming them.
Starting next month, the school board will meet at the district office at 220 Locust St., sometimes known as the Board of Education (BOE) building, which was the board’s primary meeting location until July of 2020, when it started meeting at the Technology and Learning Center off of Highway 47.
“It’s a little more homey,” Board President Dan Leslie said. “Any information we need is right there.”
Leslie said “a couple people” raised questions about whether the board would continue to record its meetings if it moves back to the Locust Street location.
“I did some homework looking at other districts,” Leslie said, adding that no other school boards in Franklin County are recording their meetings, and about half of St. Louis County districts have stopped recording.
“I think that was big in Covid so people could watch them, but they’re not doing that much more,” he said. “We do have some followers online but the number is minimal.”
Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Kephart provided some additional information about the school board’s live-stream viewership for past meetings.
“We can go through and look at how many of our viewers were five minutes, 10 minutes, the entire time. However, for the majority besides December and February we had less than 10 concurrent viewers every month and less than 10 overall, so our viewership is really pretty low,” she said.
Asked by Board Member Kelly Brinkmann if the expense of live-streaming was an issue, Kephart said the cost was mostly in paying for additional hours to have staff present to run recording equipment, but it would be more expensive at the Locust Street location.
“The live-stream that we have here is really just for this space,” Kephart said. “If we were to move live-stream to BOE it would not be possible, the room would not be possible size-wise. It would make it very difficult to do, and the expense would be bad.”
Brinkmann said she was concerned the board would appear to have less transparency if it stopped live-streaming its meetings.
“I think we have worked as a district and as board members and administrators to be very transparent in all we do, and I think to continue to have it recorded and live-streamed, make it available so that anyone could watch it, or if they have a question about something that happened two months ago they can go back and watch that, is really important to me. And I think that to remove that could give the feeling of not being as transparent,” Brinkmann said.
“So I’m in favor of keeping it here or anywhere that would allow the live-stream and the recording. It’s not really important to me so much if other districts in the county do that. I just think it’s an integrity issue so that we’re always above-board and welcome any phone call and you can listen in to any meeting, but that’s my thought.”
Other board members disagreed, however, saying that if the board was following the letter of the law and providing documentation of its meetings online, that was enough.
“I think having the documents online, having the board minutes online a month later, probably solves 90 percent of the transparency problem,” said Board Member Bob Oreskovic. “I mean maybe there’s an individual discussion or something that might come up, but I think we’re very, very obvious and the information is out there. And the fact that once Covid’s ended, we got very little of a crowd here, and I think moving it is the way to go. And it’s a lot more convenient for our staff than to traipse back and forth.”
Board Member Frank Wood echoed Oreskovic’s comments.
“If it saves money and we are recording it and we’re meeting the letter of the law, I don’t see why we have to go the extra mile … unless somebody really complains and they can’t get there due to physical limitations,” Wood said. “The meetings are open, they’re posted, people have every right to come to them just like every other board meeting that is a public board entity. They’re not all recorded, so I don’t think we’re doing a disservice and I don’t think we’re not being transparent, because they are open to the public.”
While other area school boards may not record or live-stream their meetings, there are many other government entities in the county, such as boards of aldermen and various advisory boards, that do.
Leslie said the district has checked with its legal counsel, and there is no legal requirement for the board to live-stream its meetings. Kephart added that the board has no established policy on the matter one way or the other.
“I think we could probably still record it, you know, on a recording, but not necessarily live-stream it on a video,” said Board Vice President Kevin Blackburn.
Kephart said it would still be possible to record meetings without live-streaming them, but there were other things to consider such as difficulties with microphones.
“I would call them both hot mics and cold mics,” she said. “I think the hot mics we need to make sure that we’re aware of as well if we continue. Sometimes when there are sidebar or smaller conversations, while you wouldn’t be able to hear them if you were in the audience, because your mic is on, that actually goes directly to the feed for Youtube. So the hot mic situation does happen and it has happened before, but so does the cold mic.”
In the cold mic scenario, she said, board members or people speaking at the podium may not be close enough to their microphone, causing it to fail to pick up what they’re saying.
Asked if the Locust Street location was more convenient for district staff, Kephart said it was, and that it takes time to set up the microphones and recording equipment prior to board meetings.
The board voted 4-1 to move its meetings to the Locust Street location, with Brinkmann opposed. Board Member John Freitag was not at the meeting.
“We will start next month to be at BOE, and that certainly doesn’t mean if we know we’re going to have a massive crowd, like we did during Covid when we met at the CJB (C.J. Burger Theatre at Washington High School) or here, we can’t move to those locations,” said Leslie.
Kephart added the board will continue to recognize students at its meetings.
