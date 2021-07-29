There was little suspense Wednes- day about whether the Union R-XI School District Board of Education would implement a mask mandate during the 2021-22 school year.
“I think you will all be very pleased with what the board decides, even though we haven’t decided yet,” Board President Virgil Weideman told about 20 mask opponents in the audience at the meeting.
The board voted 6-0 to make masks optional for the 2021-22 school year. It had previously voted to do so for the June summer school session.
The decision came after controver- sial statements during public com- ment on a potential mask mandate.
After citing a KMOV report that said more children are being hospital- ized for behavioral issues during the pandemic and suggesting it was relat- ed to mask-wearing (though the report didn’t mention masks), Greg Thorn-
ton criticized U.S. infectious disease other attendees clapped after his
help prevent the spread of COVID-19, was absent from Wednesday’s meet- ing. He also missed the May meeting where masks were made optional for summer school.
Weinhold acknowledged that quarantines will likely continue to be needed in the fall, stressing that those are done at the behest of the Franklin County Health Department, and the district is required to follow.
Some in the audience cited the rela- tively low number of COVID-19 deaths among children as a reason to not re- quire masks. But with the more conta- gious delta variant and children under 12 not yet authorized to be vaccinated, officials are still learning about poten- tial issues with the new variant.
“We try to do what’s best for our kids, our schools and our community,” Weideman said after the meeting.
The district will still have its Wild- cat@Home virtual learning program available for families who do not want their children to attend school in per- son during the 2021-22 school year.
expert Dr. Anthony Fauci’s conflict- ing initial statements on masks. But even though masks would likely no longer be a major issue if more people were vaccinated, Thornton made clear he’s not supporting that, either.
“Now, a year and a half later, the CDC is still pushing schools to cover our chil- dren’s faces,” said Thornton, who called COVID-19 the “China virus.” “In fact, the CDC wants to segregate the chil- dren who are vaccinated from those who are not. They want to cover the faces of those who are not and tell them to stay away from those that are. Sounds simi- lar to what the Brownshirts did to the Jewish people when they forced them to wear a yellow star on their shirt.”
Thornton’s comments echoed those of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R- Georgia, who was forced to apologize for comparing people who want to vaccinate against a deadly pandemic to the Holocaust.
None of the additional speakers called out Thornton’s remarks, and
speech. After the meeting, board members said they did not hear his Nazi comparisons.
Other speakers said they would not send their kids back to school if they were required to wear masks.
No mention was made at the meet- ing of rising cases because of the delta variant, which has been a particular problem in southwest Missouri.
Superintendent Dr. Steve Wein- hold was asked how things went at summer school and said “very, very, very good,” reporting zero incidents out of around 1,000 students.
Board members agreed to make masking voluntary, with board mem- ber Aaron Bockhorst calling masks “completely ineffective” and saying masks and social distancing have made children’s social skills worse.
“There should be no shaming on ei- ther end,” he said.
Board member Matt Borgmann, who in the past has stressed the need for both parties to wear masks to