The Washington School District is spending $1.6 million to reseal portions of Washington High School and Washington Middle School over the summer.
Financed through the district’s regular budget, contractor Weatherproofing Technologies, Inc., of Beachwood, Ohio, will repair approximately 38,000 square feet of WHS’ roof and will do tuckpointing masonry work around WHS and WMS after getting unanimous approval from the board.
“This seems like a lot of money, but I can tell you from the construction industry, this is not a lot of money,” said board member Scott Byrne, who is a director on the Mid-America Carpenters regional council. “It’s not only not a lot of money, but if we kick this can down the road, they’re pushing lead times for this equipment anywhere from 66 weeks and 88 weeks in the future. If we don’t nab this now, it’s going to be a year or more before you’re going to get some of this stuff.”
The work is part of the district’s annual maintenance rotation and includes $655,182 for HVAC repairs. Several of the HVAC units requiring replacement are at the end of their regular lifetime, Assistant Superintendent Dr. John McColloch said, but two more have been struck by lighting and often require repairs.
Most of the work is on the roofs over Washington High School and on the bricks on the southern side of the building facing Jim Scanlan Stadium.
WMS’ planned work is on the brick on the north side of the older sections of the building.
McColloch said the extended lead times on some equipment might delay WTI’s work.
“Obviously we’ll get the roof work and the masonry work done over the summer but some of the HVAC may be carried into the next school year,” he said.
The board also agreed to pay $743,536 to build a concrete block building at the Fields at South Point baseball and softball facility. The 2,000-square-foot building will house bathrooms, a concession stand, an electric and IT closet and a locker room where Blue Jay athletes can change into uniforms. It will be finished by softball season and the district will maintain portable toilets in the meantime.
Washington could have built the building for much cheaper if the district had agreed to a $325-per-square-foot bid last year, but it decided to look elsewhere from sports field contractor Byrne & Jones Construction. Byrne & Jones built the twin baseball and softball field at the same location and previously installed the turf and track at Jim Scanlan Stadium.
“(Byrne & Jones) were going to subcontract that out to another contractor, but quite honestly we got the feeling from meetings that they didn’t want anything to do with this,” McColloch said. “They shot us a price of $325 a square foot, which at the time we thought they were just shooting us a high price to get out of having to do it. So, we decided to take this thing out to bid by ourselves. Fast forward a year later and $325 a square foot was not a high price by any stretch of the imagination.”
McColloch said the extra spending “is certainly not an issue that in any way will put the district in financial burden” and it is also coming from the district’s regular budget.