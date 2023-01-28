Classroom Graphic
The Washington School District is spending $1.6 million to reseal portions of Washington High School and Washington Middle School over the summer. 

Financed through the district’s regular budget, contractor Weatherproofing Technologies, Inc., of Beachwood, Ohio, will repair approximately 38,000 square feet of WHS’ roof and will do tuckpointing masonry work around WHS and WMS after getting unanimous approval from the board.