Now that the election is over for the Union R-XI Board of Education, the winners planning for the future are ready to get started.
The three incumbents of the race, Amy Katherine Hall, Aaron P. Bockhorst and Dr. Virgil L. Weideman, were re-elected to be on the board.
Hall led vote-getters for three positions on the Union R-XI board, with 776 votes. Bockhorst had 658 votes and Dr. Virgil L. Weideman picked up 581 votes.
Richard Andrew Morrow, who had 389 votes, missed earning a sport on the board.
The Missourian reached out to the elected officials to see what their plans are for their upcoming terms.
Amy Hall
Hall said that her plans for this upcoming term are aligned with what they were before the election — “to keep the momentum going.”
The Union R-XI School District in the past year has had numerous projects that have been ongoing, including Prairie Dell Elementary, construction of a new wing at the middle school and the library/media center renovation at the high school.
“I want us to see those projects finished out and completed in a timely manner,” Hall said.
Another main goal for Hall is seeing that the district’s students have the best education and curriculum possible.
“For the 2018-2019 school year our test scores went up, part of that is because of the administration and the teachers,” Hall said. “I want to see that continue.”
Dr. Virgil L. Weideman
Weideman said his goals are about the same as they were before the election but right now he is focused on getting students back in the classroom.
“Opening the schools back up and finding a way back to normal is important,” Weideman said. “It needs to be done in a way that is responsible with the virus and the standards set because of it.”
He added that he wants to see that the opening of the schools and the new normal that takes place make sense for the students.
“I also want to see the continuation of what we have done; the district has an excellent team and leadership,” Weideman said. “It is our job as the school board to support them.”
Weideman also expressed his excitement to see the projects at the middle school with the new wing and Prairie Dell Elementary School being completed.
“The new elementary school was a big project for the district and it’s a really great school,” Weideman said. “It was designed for what the kids will need.”
All officials re-elected to the school board will be sworn in Monday, June 15, at the board meeting.
Editor’s Note: Aaron Bockhorst could not be reached for contract before The Missourian went to press.