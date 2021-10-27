The window to file for school board elections is coming up this winter, and each district in Franklin County has two incumbents whose three-year terms are up.
Candidates who wish to run in the April 5 election for school board positions must declare their candidacy between Dec. 7 and Dec. 28 at the district’s main office. The declaration must be filed in person and in writing. Candidates must be at least 24 years of age, a U.S. citizen and a resident of the district.
Within the Washington School District, Matt Wilson and Jason Oesterly’s terms are up. The district, which has an enrollment of 3,900-plus students, has seven elementary schools, including Augusta, Campbellton, Clearview, Labadie, Marthasville, South Point and Washington West. The district also has a middle school, high school and the Four Rivers Career Center.
Wilson said he hasn’t made a final decision whether to run again. He said running for a second term is a decision he will make before the filing deadline after discussing it more with his wife and family.
Oesterly, who serves as the board’s vice president, did not respond to emails or phone calls for comment. He was elected in 2019.
Louis Vondera and Tim Richardson are up for reelection at Meramec Valley R-III, which has an enrollment of 2,900-plus students according to the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.
Vondera, who has lived in the district his whole life, said he plans to file and run again. This was his first term on the board. He said he is proud that seven people from different backgrounds are able to come together and have civil and constructive debates.
“The thing that I am most proud of is being able to serve the taxpayers, the community, the teachers, the kids and all the staff in the district, to the best of my ability.,” Vondera said.
After eight terms and 24 years on the board, Richardson said he is leaning toward running for another three years. He said he enjoys being involved, and the end result of educating children in the community makes the stress worth it.
The Proposition 1 projects at St. Clair R-XIII are why Danny Shadrick and Craig Kindel say they both are filing for reelection.
Shadrick, who has four terms under his belt, said right now is one of the most exciting times to serve on the board. With projects like a new performing arts center and moving the bus barn off campus, Shadrick, who serves as treasurer, said he isn’t ready to step away yet.
Kindel feels similarly, saying, “It’s probably going to be a while to get everything going, so (Proposition 1) is one of the things I want to see completed. We worked so hard to get there, so I want to see it all done.”
Kindel added that he would like to see the continued growth of St. Clair’s building trades program. The board voted in August to approve a preliminary plan to develop a curriculum for upperclassmen to learn practical building trades. St. Clair has sent 40-50 students to Four Rivers Career Center in past years.
St. Clair has an enrollment of about 2,100 students, according to the state.
New Haven’s two candidates up for reelection are Michelle Otten and Leanne Bauer. New Haven has an enrollment of 489 students, according to the state.
In an email, Otten said she is undecided on whether she is running again.
Bauer did not comment on whether she had made a decision regarding the election.
Neither candidate returned phone calls for further comment before press time Tuesday.