Two open seats on every public school district in Franklin County are open for the April 5 election. Board secretaries will return to their offices during regular business hours Tuesday for the last day to file.
For the Washington School District, Matt Wilson’s and Board Vice President Jason Oesterly’s seats are open. Wilson has filed for a second term, and joining him in the race are challengers Kelly Brinkmann, Trish Mitchell and Chantell Unnerstall. Every candidate has a Washington address. Oesterly has not yet filed for reelection.
At Union R-XI School District, only the incumbents have filed to run. Karen Tucker and Ben Fox will try for reelection in April. Tucker has served as board vice president for the past three-year term.
Thomas Kent, of Catawissa, added his name to the Meramec Valley R-III ballot Dec. 20 as a challenger. He joins incumbents Lou Vondera and Tim Richardson in the race. Richardson has served 24 years on the board and Vondera is hoping for a sophomore term.
St. Clair R-XIII currently has three candidates campaigning for seats currently held by Danny Shadrick and Craig Kindel. Heather VanNess, of St. Clair, joins the two incumbents in the race.
Both incumbents at the New Haven School District have filed to run for reelection. Michelle Otten and Leanne Bauer, both from New Haven, are in the race.
Four candidates have filed to run for election in the race for a seat on the board of the Lonedell R-XIV School District. Challengers Amanda Brandt, Dale Lewis and Cody Causey join James Heideman in the race.
Challenger James Bartle and incumbents Randy Stack and Robby Berti have filed to run for the Sullivan district.
Only incumbent Karl Schatz is running so far for the Strain-Japan R-XVI School District.
Five candidates plan to run for two open seats at the Spring Bluff XV School District. James Goodman is the only incumbent. Maggie Reinhold, Jordan Tod, Kurtis Reed and Jacob Lambert are hoping to be elected for their first terms.