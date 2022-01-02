After the board of education election filing period ended Tuesday, voters in area public school districts have their slate of candidates for the April 5 ballot.
Current board vice president for the Washington school district, Jason Oesterly has opted not to run for a second three-year term.
The other first-term incumbent, Matt Wilson, has filed for reelection.
He is joined in the race to represent the 3,900-student district by challengers Kelly Brinkmann, Trish Mitchell, Maryanne Scaniosharp, Chantell Unnerstall and Washington High School former principal Frank Wood. Every candidate has a Washington address.
Four candidates will be vying for Karen Tucker and Ben Fox’s seats on the Union R-XI Board of Education. Tucker, who has served as vice president of the board for three years, and Fox are both running for reelection.
Also seeking a seat on the Union board are Paige Shortal and David Aguilar. Each candidate filed under a Union address. The district has about 3,100 students.
In the Meramec Valley R-III School District, incumbents Tim Richardson, of Gray Summit, and Lou Vondera, of Robertsville, are joined by challenger Thomas Kent, of Catawissa.
Vondera’s first term is expiring and Richardson has served nearly eight terms. Meramec Valley has about 2,900 students enrolled.
Both incumbents have filed for reelection at St. Clair. Danny Shadrick and Craig Kindel hope to continue to oversee the roughly 2,000-student district, but Heather VanNess is challenging for a voice on the board. VanNess and Shadrick have St. Clair addresses and Kindel resides in Sullivan.
In New Haven, the incumbents’ names will be the only ones to appear on the ballot. Michelle Otten and Leanne Bauer, both from New Haven, will likely again represent the nearly 500-student district.
Four challengers join incumbent James Heideman, of Lonedell, in the Lonedell R-XIV school board race. Amanda Brandt, of Robertsville, Dale Lewis, of Lonedell, Cody Causey, of Lonedell, and Krista Bendler, of Robertsville have filed to run in the 300-student district.
Five candidates are running to represent the Spring Bluff R-XV School District, including incumbent James Goodman, of Leslie. The challengers to represent the 200-student district are Maggie Reinhold, Jordan Tod, Jacob Lambert and Kurtis Reed, all of Sullivan.
Attempts to reach the Sullivan, Franklin County R-II and Strain-Japan R-XVI school districts after the last filing day Dec. 28 were unsuccessful, so the races listed below do not include candidates who filed on the final day.
Randy Stack and Vice President Robby Berti are trying for reelection in the 2,000-student Sullivan School District. They are joined by James Bartle, who, like Stack and Berti, is from Sullivan.
Franklin County R-II, which serves more than 100 students, has two incumbents running. President Nathan Parameter and Vice President Christine Groppe hope to sit on the board for three more years.
Strain-Japan R-XVI, the smallest district in the county, had just one candidate file before Dec. 28 — incumbent Karl Schatz, of Sullivan.