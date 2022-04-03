Washington High School’s baseball and softball teams will have a new home by the spring 2023 season.
The Washington Board of Education voted unanimously on Wednesday to approve construction of a new nearly $3 million two-field diamond sports facility on the grounds of the old South Point Elementary School.
“It’s something that we can pay for and continue to do all of our other projects,” said Assistant Superintendent of Finance and Operations Dr. John McColloch. “We have the space now to do it, so I think now is the time to do it.”
McColloch said a lack of available land had been the biggest hurdle to the district investing in diamond sports facilities, but demolition of South Point opened up the opportunity.
McColloch, Activities Director Bill Deckelman, Softball Coach Philip King, Baseball Coach Dane Gough and a committee of board members looked at proposals from three companies, and settled on St. Louis-based Byrne & Jones Construction to do the work. The company also installed the turf and track at Scanlan Stadium.
The board approval comes a few months after the city of Washington approved a $350,000 turf renovation to Ronsick Field, where the baseball Blue Jays have called home previously, sharing it during the summer with teams such as American Legion Post 218. The softball team played at Lakeview Park, which also is used for other events.
“The city has been gracious to us all these years that we’ve played softball at Lakeview and baseball at Ronsick,” Deckleman said. “It’s just something that our kids feel like it’s not their own and this is something that they would feel like is the home of the Blue Jays.”
With fields facing southeast and southwest, the planned baseball field’s first base line runs parallel to the softball field’s third base line. Bleachers are planned behind the home plates of both teams, with room for fans to bring their own chairs. Beyond right field of the planned softball diamond will be a batting cage and home and away teams on both fields have access to fully turfed bullpens.
A major question for the project is potential flooding from nearby Busch Creek. Byrne & Jones is dumping infill to raise the level of the field — McColloch didn’t know how much — but all of the parking lot, softball field and most of the concourse would be under water in a 100-year flood, according to a map provided by the contractor. All of right field on the baseball diamond also would be swamped in a 100-year flood and a 500-year flood would inundate most of the rest of the field.
McColloch said the severity of water damage to synthetic turf varies depending on how long the water is standing and whether it is moving.
The planned parking lot, located west of the softball field, would fall partially on property owned by the city of Washington, so McColloch said the school would need to get an easement granted. He is confident that will pass, because of a prior easement granted by the school district to allow the city’s Busch Creek Greenway to travel through some former South Point property near the creek. McColloch brainstormed an idea to partner with the city to pool funds and build a trailhead with bathrooms that fans could use.
Board members Matt Wilson and Scott Byrne critiqued the lack of lights for the field and Board President John Freitag asked about restrooms and a concession stand.
Additional features, including lights, could be added in the future, but Deckelman said the $449,925 price tag was too high for the current budget. He said not having the ability to schedule night games should not affect Gateway Athletic Conference play.
McColloch said the district would soon put out a separate bid request for a building that includes a changing room, equipment shed, concession stand and restrooms because the scope of such a project is outside of Byrne & Jones’ expertise.
Deckleman said the athletics association committed in its meeting in March to contribute $125,000 to $150,000 in additional ballpark features and equipment like a potential entryway sign, and/or a batting practice cage called a “turtle.”
In other action Wednesday night, the board extended Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Kephart’s contract by one year. She is now contracted through the 2024-25 school year.