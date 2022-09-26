Officials with Schnuck Markets, Inc., announced Monday that they are buying Fricks Market locations in Sullivan and in Union.
The Union store will remain open as Fricks Market through 4 p.m. on Sun., Oct. 23, when it will close for three days before reopening on Thurs., Oct. 27 at 7 a.m. as Schnucks.
The Fricks Market in Sullivan will close and reopen during the same window, and will remain a Fricks Market, operated by Schnucks, until a new, 23,000 square-foot “Schnucks Fresh” store is completed. The new Schnucks Fresh store will be located on East Springfield Road near Highway 185. An official opening date for this new store will be announced in the coming months.
“We’re thrilled to be able to continue our mission to nourish people’s lives in both Union and Sullivan,” said Schnucks Chairman and CEO Todd Schnuck. “I know Jennifer and Darren Newbanks have remained committed to strengthening their communities through their decades of ownership.
We’re excited to build upon their strong customer relationships as we provide our signature assortment of fresh produce, bakery, meat, seafood and deli options, along with our award-winning Schnucks Brand portfolio of products.”
Both stores’ operating hours will be 7 a.m. - 8 p.m., seven days a week.
This is a developing story, which will be updated as more information becomes available. Pick up a copy of The Missourian's Wednesday edition.