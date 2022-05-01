Note: This story was updated May 2 to reflect that David Schneider and his attorney have asked for a new trial or an acquittal.
David Schneider, who was convicted on five felony counts of child molestation for touching the genitalia of young girls whom he coached in gymnastics, is asking the court to overturn the jury's guilty verdict and acquit him — or give him another chance to prove his innocence.
Schneider’s trial ended on April 1 and included testimony from multiple victims, police, other gymnastics coaches and Schneider himself, who admitted to touching the girls’ genitalia, but claimed it was an accident and not for sexual gratification.
Tuesday, April 26, Schneider and his attorney Daniel Briegel filed a motion in which they argued that the state did not sufficiently prove that Schneider was guilty. This, they argued, was grounds for the court to acquit Schneider or call for a new trial.
“The evidence presented at trial was insufficient to sustain a verdict of guilty on the counts,” the motion reads. “The record, viewed in the light most favorable to the State, would not permit a reasonable jury to find guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.”
The motion references multiple precedent-setting cases from previous years, including State v. Ess and State v. Coleman, which established that for evidence to be sufficient of a conviction, a “reasonable [fact-finder]” must be able to find the defendant guilty beyond reasonable doubt.
The motion argues the state did not show the defendant touched these girls for the purpose of arousing or gratifying sexual desire and the witness testimony was inconsistent. It alleged that some of the testimony was “hearsay” and some of the witnesses had “potential motive to fabricate.”
However, the motion does not specify what that motive might be or why the defense has reason to believe it exists.
The motion also argues the court did not sufficiently investigate possible juror misconduct. One of the jurors, according to the motion, was struck from sitting on the jury because she spoke to another individual during a court recess.
While that juror was ultimately removed from the jury and other jurors were questioned about their involvement in the conversation, the defense claims the court did not sufficiently investigate the circumstances of the conversation because it did not review security footage that might have provided more details.
Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney Matthew Becker and his office declined to comment at this time. Briegel did not respond to The Missourian’s request for comment by press time Friday.
A hearing is scheduled for May 6, according to court records. Additionally, the sentencing hearing remains on the schedule for May 20.