A longtime Union alderman will serve as the city’s mayor for at least the next 10 months.
Robert “Bob” Schmuke was unanimously approved by his fellow aldermen to replace former Mayor Rod Tappe, who resigned last week. No one else was nominated for mayor at the special meeting Monday.
Schmuke retired in February from his job as a truck driver for Pepsi-Cola Bottling Company in New Haven. He said that allows him to dedicate his time to the mayoral position.
Schmuke’s selection means the board will be looking for someone to fill his seat as Ward 1 alderman. The board will be talking to candidates and hopes to make a decision at its Monday, June 14, meeting.
Ward 1 is the northernmost aldermen district, primarily covering parts of the city north of Flat Creek and the railroad tracks.
Schmuke, who has been on the board for 21 years, said he plans to run to fill out the remaining year of Tappe’s term in an April 2022 special election, which will be held alongside the other municipal elections. The position will be up for a full four-year term in April 2023.
Ward 3 Alderman Paul Arand was selected to fill Schmuke’s former seat as board president.
Tappe resigned effective Friday, May 28, just over two years into a four-year term. He said health issues, as well as wanting to move closer to his wife’s job in St. Peters, led to his decision.