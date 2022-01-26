Lawsuit blasted as ‘political,’ ‘not pro-student’ by school officials
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt is suing Meramec Valley R-III School District over a newly imposed masking requirement set to go in effect Wednesday.
Filed in the 20th Judicial Circuit Court of Missouri in Franklin County, the lawsuit was one of nine filed by the attorney general Monday.
Schmitt has now sued 45 of Missouri’s 532 public school districts over masking rules, including several St. Louis-area districts, as well as schools in Columbia, Springfield and Kansas City.
“School districts do not have the authority to impose, at their whim, public health orders for their schoolchildren. That is doubly true when the public health order, in this case, face masks, creates a barrier to education that far outweighs any speculative benefit,” Schmitt said in his lawsuit. This contradicts numerous scientific studies that show masks are effective in slowing the spread of the virus.
Meramec Valley Superintendent Dr. Carrie Schwierjohn said the lawsuit will not delay the implementation of the district’s masking policy, which requires students and staff to wear masks when 4 percent or more of students in a particular school building test positive for COVID-19.
Per the policy, masks will be required at Riverbend Middle, Pacific Intermediate, Nike Elementary, Truman Elementary, Zitzman Elementary and the Doris Hoffman Early Learning Center for 10 days beginning Jan. 26.
Students who refuse to comply would be sent home with an excused absence and required to participate in virtual learning.
Masks will not be required at Pacific High School, Robertsville Elementary and Coleman Elementary because they remain under the 4 percent threshold, but school officials are recommending students and staff wear masks.
The district closed all campuses Monday and Tuesday this week due to widespread COVID-19 infections.
“Our staff positivity rates are just so high and our student positivity rates are so high that they felt we needed to add something to our mitigating measures to help,” Schwierjohn said.
Franklin County court officials said Tuesday that the case has been assigned to Circuit Court Judge Ryan Helfrich, who was sworn into office last Friday. A hearing date for this case has not been set.
Schwierjohn said since 2020 the district’s legal counsel has advised that the district has the right to impose mitigating measures for any illnesses, including mumps, influenza and COVID-19. Meramec Valley is represented by Mickes O’Toole, a St. Louis firm that specializes in education law, among other practices. Schwierjohn said the firm represents more than a dozen other districts that have been sued by the attorney general.
Schwierjohn said she did not know how much the lawsuit, or its defense, may cost the district.
“It’s just a waste of taxpayer money that we’re paying our lawyers to submit a rebuttal and all of that,” Schwierjohn said. “It definitely is disappointing and a waste.”
Schwierjohn said the lawsuit against Meramec Valley is not a surprise. It comes four days after the school board voted 4-3 to uphold its Return to School and Inclusion Plan at its regular board meeting Jan. 19. Lou Vondera, Tim Richardson, Mary Clasby-Agee and Board Vice President Dianna Meyer voted for approval and Sean Brinker, Board President Matt Trower and Mike Klenke dissented.
Critics of Schmitt have said his lawsuits are an appeal to conservative voters in Missouri, as he prepares for a U.S. Senate primary election in August. Also running in the primary election are former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens, Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler, Congressman Billy Long, St. Louis attorney Mark McCloskey and State Sen. Dave Schatz, R-Sullivan, who represents Franklin County in the General Assembly.
“This is purely political,” Schwierjohn said. “We have still not been served papers that we’ve been implicated on a lawsuit. We learned about it on Twitter just like everybody else. I mean, it is not pro-children, it is not pro-student. It feels very political.”