Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has withdrawn his anti-mask-mandate lawsuit against the Meramec Valley R-III School District, and 37 other public school districts.
Chris Nuelle, Schmitt’s communications director, confirmed to The Missourian Monday that 42 of the 45 school districts the Attorney General sued over their COVID-19 mitigation policies have dropped their mask mandates, which he called “a major victory for students and parents.” As a result, Schmitt dismissed the civil litigations, including the suit against Meramec Valley.
“However, make no mistake, the Attorney General’s Office stands ready, willing, and able to file more lawsuits if school districts cruelly decide to again force masking of children in school all day,” Nuelle said in an emailed statement.
Meramec Valley Superintendent Dr. Carrie Schwierjohn said because the district had not been served with legal papers, it incurred no additional legal expenses. Meramec Valley is represented by Mickes O’Toole, of St. Louis.
She said that Meramec Valley was always within its rights as a district to enforce a mask mandate within its communicable disease policies.
“We’ve tried to be as understanding and responsive as possible with our safe-return-to-school plan,” Schwierjohn said. “If (cases) are a problem, then we’ll respond, if not we’ll loosen the masks. That’s been our plan this whole year.”
Meramec Valley’s policy requires masks be worn at an individual school when 4 percent or more of its students have tested positive for COVID-19. As COVID-19 numbers have fallen, mask mandates at most affected schools had been lifted by Feb. 1.
Critics of Schmitt, including Schwierjohn, have denounced his lawsuits as a signal to conservative voters as he geared up to campaign for an open U.S. Senate seat.
“I think it was, again, a more politically motivated statement at first and I think the Attorney General got his point across about the intentions of the lawsuit,” Schwierjohn said. “Now things have relaxed and it’s not such a hot-button topic.”
Nuelle said the lawsuits were handled by salaried attorneys within the Attorney General’s office “at no additional cost to the taxpayers.” Nuelle did not know how many hours those attorneys spent on the cases, but said in December that before taking legal action, Schmitt sent cease-and-desist letters telling many districts to stop quarantine and masking rules after a Cole County judge struck down such regulations.
The districts where litigation will continue are University City, Center, Clayton, Maplewood-Richmond Heights, Normandy, Columbia Public Schools and St. Charles.