Union officials said while they are pleased with the city’s growth over the past decade, they realize there is more work to do.
Union grew to 12,348 residents in 2020, a 21 percent increase over the 10,204 residents reported in 2010, according to recently released figures from the U.S. Census Bureau. Union has led Franklin County cities in growth, starting the 21st century with only 7,757 residents and increasing its population by 2,447 residents, or 31.5 percent, between 2000 and 2010.
The growth is not expected to slow. A “midpoint” projection from St. Louis-based H3 Studio, the city’s consultant on its comprehensive plan, shows Union reaching 16,000 residents by 2030 and 30,800 residents by 2040, far outpacing the St. Louis region as a whole.
“It’s kind of a double-edged sword, we’re growing, but we need to work on a few things,” Union Assistant City Administrator James Schmieder said. “You’ve got to make sure you have the facilities to accommodate the increase in population.”
None is more prominent, he said, than Highway 47 traffic, which the city is addressing with the planned $12.2 million Union Expressway, designed to bypass the Highway 47 intersection with Highway 50.
Infrastructure improvements in water and sewer also are needed, he said. Union is expected to address some of those with part of the $2.4 million it is receiving from the American Rescue Plan Act.
Quality of life improvements also are being sought, including more stores and restaurants and downtown revitalization. The challenge there, Schmieder said, is to keep Union’s “small town character,” while adding more businesses and services.
Union is realizing the “fruits of our labor” from when it started annexing property east of the Bourbeuse River decades ago, Schmieder said. But now the undeveloped river corridor serves as a divide in the city. Improving the area along the river, which is now largely a flood plain, has been a focus on recent meetings on the city’s comprehensive plan.
Along with East Central College, the east side of town is now home to businesses like Walmart, the Union Corporate Center industrial park and growing subdivisions.
“You develop St. Andrews neighborhood, you develop Prairie Dell Road and Denmark Road, you create that economic opportunity,” he said. “It all goes back to that magical formula of rooftops and jobs.”
The coronavirus pandemic has caused Census figures to be released “piecemeal,” with county and city data coming out at different times, Schmieder said. Some demographic data still has not been released.
A Census spokeswoman said the bureau had yet to announce the release date of additional data, but pointed The Missourian to information on its website saying a demographic profile and a demographic and housing characteristics file are expected to be released in 2022.
Union officials want to know how many homeowners are in the city, compared to renters, as leaders aim to increase the number of homes above the “starter home” level.
City officials are not surprised by Union’s growth or its growth projections, Schmieder said.
“You look around and you see the new developments and the housing being created, it’s all going in that direction,” he said. “My job, really, is to not just grow but grow smart.”