Union Assistant City Administrator and Economic Development Director James Schmieder is taking on yet another title — city collector.
The Board of Aldermen appointed Schmieder to the post May 9.
The appointment follows the decision by Union voters in April 2021 to make the city collector position an appointed one. There were 120 votes in favor of making it an appointed post to 113 opposed, who wanted to keep the job elected.
Union has contracted with Franklin County for its city tax collections since 2009, so it has a collector in name only. Since then, Union has paid the city collector $1 annually. After the 2021 election, then-Union Collector Eric Schmuke served out the remainder of his term until April 2022.
Schmieder told The Missourian that the position is largely a figurehead and he was a good candidate for it because he already works for the city.
“What it entails is I work out of City Hall,” he said. “And I’m available Monday through Friday and when I’m needed.”
The city collector’s largest responsibility appears to be putting together an annual report, Schmieder said.
Schmieder does not receive any additional pay for taking on the collector position, not even the dollar the previous collector got.
“The position really changed when the county started collecting for everyone,” he said. “At that point, a lot of communities realized the position has changed. It’s no longer a salaried position.”
The board also made some of its annual appointments to city committees at the meeting.
Alderman Brian Pickard was re-appointed chair of the Personnel, Finance and Public Works Committee, which meets the first Monday of each month. He will be joined on the committee by Aldermen Jacob Doepke, Tom Strubberg, Robert Marquart, Amanda Sullivan and Karen Erwin.
Alderman Barbara Laberer was named chair of the Parks, Buildings, Development and Public Service Committee, which meets the third Monday of the month. Also on the committee are Alderman Dennis Soetebier, as well as Strubberg, Sullivan, Erwin and Marquart.
Alderman liaisons to citizen boards also were named. They include Laberer to the Planning and Zoning Commission, Soetebier to the Park Advisory Board, Pickard to the Union Development Corp. Board and Doepke to the Urban Forestry Board.
Mike Garvey and Greg Toelke were reappointed to the Planning and Zoning Commission for four-year terms, while Ashley Campbell, Suzy Curnutte, Jeannine Stevens and Gary D’Onofrio were reappointed to the park board for three-year terms.
Dr. Shaukat Thanawalla, along with Erwin, were appointed to Union’s Public Health Committee for a one-year term.
Appointed to the Board of Adjustments were regular member Curt Landrum, through 2025, and alternates Mike Farmer, through 2024, and Joe Lippert, through 2025.