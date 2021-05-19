Ed Schmelz, who redeveloped the former International Shoe Factory in Washington into loft apartments, has now set his sights on 57 acres south of the city where he plans to create a senior living community.
Schmelz’s proposed subdivision, known as Country Club Farms, was approved by Franklin County Planning and Zoning Commission Tuesday evening, after The Missourian has gone to press. An update from the commission meeting will be online at emissourian.com and printed in the weekend edition of The Missourian.
Country Club Farms “is eerily similar” to the senior living development Schmelz proposed building in Pacific, he said. The proposed 278-unit subdivision, known as Hummingbird Hills, was rejected by the Pacific Board of Aldermen in December.
“The property is very similar in size, and the homes are very similar,” said Schmelz, whose purchase of the property south of Washington is contingent on the commission’s approval Tuesday.
Country Club Farms will consist of 97 lots with 201 residential units, including about 40 single-family homes that will be available for sale, Schmelz said. The remaining units will be available for lease.
Country Club Farms, according to Schmelz, will be a senior community, with all residents being at least 55 years old.
Pending approval, Schmelz said preliminary dirt work could begin on the site as early as this summer with construction beginning this fall, with plans for the subdivision’s first residents to move in sometime in May 2022.
The single-family homes will be around 1,300 square feet and will have a basement and a two-car garage, according to Schmelz. These units, Schmelz said, will likely sell for $225,000 to $250,000 each.
The rental units, which will be a mix of one- and two-bedroom units, will feature a variety of layouts, including some with garages, according to Schmelz. These units are expected to lease for $675 to $1,100 per month.
“This is very much for independent living,” Schmelz said. “This is just a way for people to downsize, to get rid of the maintenance that comes with having a house, to get rid of snow removal and grass-cutting responsibilities,” he said. “Even the units that are going to be sold will still be in our homeowners association and will still get the snow removal and grass-cutting services.”
Schmelz said he is hopeful that the ongoing lumber price increases will end and that pricing will begin to decline by the time construction on Country Club Farms begins.
Once completed, this will be the fifth senior living complex constructed by Schmelz and managed by his Union-based company, ELS Properties. The other four properties are Independence Valley and Denmark Villas in Union, Orange Blossom Estates in Warrenton and Tower View Estates in Linn.
Schmelz said Monday that he hopes to see Country Club Farms annexed into Washington. “I would definitely like that.”
Washington Community and Economic Development Director Sal Maniaci said the city would only annex the property if it was contiguous to the existing city boundaries, which it is not.
“In other words, the properties between this property and the city would need to be annexed in first or at the same time,” Maniaci said. Annexation would have to be approved by the Washington Planning and Zoning Commission and the Washington City Council.
Shoe Factory rollout
Tenants began moving into the first phase of Schmelz’s $8.5 million Shoe Factory redevelopment in April.
“It is about 60 percent occupied right now, and we are still showing it six to eight times per week. It seems to be going really well,” Schmelz said.
There were 46 units built in Phase 1, and Schmelz said 39 additional units in Phase 2 will become available for rent in late August or early September. These units, located on the west side of the former International Shoe Factory’s campus, will include one- and two-bedroom units and largely mirror the units in Phase 1.
Schmelz said within the next 30 days, work will be completed on a dog park and green space, both located south of the lofts.
“This will be fully fenced in and basically be one big dog park,” Schmelz said. “There will also be a pavilion, a couple of barbecue grills and other things.”