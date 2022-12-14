Union-based developer Ed Schmelz has been named to the board of directors of First State Community Bank.

“(Schmelz’s) community knowledge and leadership will be tremendously helpful to our organization and the communities we serve.” President Scott Breckenkamp said in a press release announcing the new member. “Ed’s background in the local real estate markets of Union, Washington, Warrenton and many more give him insight into how the bank can help be that trusted financial advisor that helps our customers and communities succeed.”