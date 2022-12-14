Union-based developer Ed Schmelz has been named to the board of directors of First State Community Bank.
“(Schmelz’s) community knowledge and leadership will be tremendously helpful to our organization and the communities we serve.” President Scott Breckenkamp said in a press release announcing the new member. “Ed’s background in the local real estate markets of Union, Washington, Warrenton and many more give him insight into how the bank can help be that trusted financial advisor that helps our customers and communities succeed.”
Schmelz is the owner of ELS Properties, which has repurposed the old Shoe Factory in Washington into apartments and built the 1 Hundred West Apartments and Independence Valley housing in Washington and Union.
He said he is “excited to be a part of this organization,” which was founded in 1954 in Farmington and has over 50 locations across Missouri.
“As I have worked with banks — specifically First State Community Bank — over the years, I have seen how FSCB has grown and helped the community grow,” Schmelz said. “Without the support of FSCB our business growth would have been slower.”
FSCB has locations in Washington, Pacific, Dutzow, Gerald, Hermann, Owensville and two branches in Sullivan and Warrenton.
Schmelz joins Dr. Thomas Riechers, Dr. Lori VanLeer, Tony Kreutz, Doug Warden, Donald Kappelmann, Donald Biermann and Craig Mueller on FSCB’s board. He is not replacing a vacated seat.