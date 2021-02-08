A St. Louis man’s second-degree murder conviction and sentence was upheld in December by the Eastern District Court of Appeals.
The man, Blake S. Schindler, 23, was found guilty in August 2019 for the death of Kenneth Allen, a drug rehab counselor and probation and parole officer who was found dead, with his hands and feet bound, in his Franklin County home in November 2016.
Schindler, who was sentenced to 45 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections, was one of three people who authorities say were involved in Allen’s death. The other individuals, Whitney Robins and Timothy Wonish, accepted plea deals in 2018. They both were sentenced to 10 years in the state prison for burglary and seven years for involuntary manslaughter. According to electronic court records, those sentences are to run concurrently.
Schindler claimed in his appeal, which was filed in November 2019, that the trial court denied him the opportunity to present evidence that someone else killed Allen. He also claimed that the courts allowed the prosecution to make “adverse inferences” of Schindler’s guilt during the prosecution’s closing argument.
More specifically, Schindler contended that he knew of at least two individuals who had a motive to kill Allen. One individual, who is only identified in court records as “brother,” was a client of Allen’s and familiar with the deceased’s home, according to Schindler’s appeal. Schindler said “brother” killed Allen because he had overdosed on drugs that were purchased with money he received from Allen.
According to witness testimony given during the initial trial, “brother” was hospitalized for a drug overdose on the day of Allen’s death.
Schindler also claimed that another individual may be responsible for Allen’s death. This was based on a statement from someone who allegedly overheard a phone conversation where Allen was threatened and told “there’s going to be trouble, you better watch your back.”
The trial court said this testimony would have been hearsay and did not allow it to be presented to the jury.
The three judges who heard the appeal, Angela Quigless, Kurt Odenwald and James Dowd, found that Schindler “did not satisfy the direct-connection standard to introduce evidence of alternative perpetrators.” The judges also said the prosecution’s inferences were reasonable based on the evidence given at trial.
Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney Matthew Becker told The Missourian he was happy with the court’s decision to affirm the conviction. He said he is anticipating that Schindler’s attorney will file a new appeal, though nothing has been filed as of press time.
Attempts by The Missourian to reach Schindler’s attorney, Samuel Buffaloe, for comment were unsuccessful.
With his conviction upheld, Schindler remains in the custody of the department of corrections as an inmate at Potosi Corrections Center.