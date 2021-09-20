The recent passage of Missouri’s gas tax was a team effort, with a local senator — Sen. Dave Schatz, R-Sullivan — serving as a key player, according to Missouri Department of Transportation Director Patrick McKenna.
After 25 years without a gas tax increase, McKenna said seeing one passed was “like seeing a light at the end of the tunnel.”
“It’s really fantastic, and I’m just so grateful to all of the stakeholders,” he said.
McKenna said in working with Republicans and Democrats on transportation, Schatz used his leadership role “for the good of the future generations.”
The move helped MoDOT “make some progress” after voters in 2018 rejected Proposition P, which would have raised the gas tax to 27 cents per gallon, McKenna said. That included getting the Focus on Bridges program, which used state and federal funds to repair or replace 45 bridges in fiscal year 2020. MoDOT was able to get $301 million in low interest bonds for the bridge program.
“(Schatz) was there with us walking underneath the bridges in Franklin County,” McKenna said. “He saw what you can’t see from the top side of the road, which is decades of the environment taking hold of materials that wear out over time.”
The Franklin County Republican Central Committee recently issued a resolution criticizing Schatz’s support of the bill, adding that the group won’t help his future campaigns financially. McKenna said he isn’t surprised to see some blowback but stressed that the gas tax “is about the future.”
Going forward, McKenna said MoDOT will need to show the benefit of the effort.
“This sets the table for some stability and some progress not only over the next couple years but certainly over the next decade,” he said.
MoDOT has calculated between $8 billion and $10 billion in unfunded needs in the state beyond basic preservation needs. Among the major projects on the priority unfunded needs list in Franklin County are two phases of improvements on Highway 47 between Washington and St. Clair. The first phase is expected to cost $22.6 million and the second $45.2 million.
The East-West Gateway Council of Government’s long-range plan estimates that total costs of improving Highway 47 could eventually reach $175 million.
MoDOT already had numerous smaller projects planned in Franklin County before the gas tax was approved. That includes 15 asset management projects ranging from replacing a bridge on Highway HH over Calvary Creek near Catawissa to $11 million in pavement resurfacing and guardrail box culvert improvements on 23 miles of Highway 50 from just west of Union to west of Leslie. McKenna said MoDOT has also talked with area leaders to get their ideas for what projects are needed.
Even with the additional money, it will not be enough to solve everything, and it will take time to work through the planning and right of way acquisition process, McKenna said.
Completing the job
The first 2.5-cent-per-gallon increase will go into effect Oct. 1.
By the time the tax reaches its full 29.5 cents per gallon in five years, McKenna estimates it will bring in a gross of $500 million in additional revenue per year.
It is not certain how much extra revenue will go to MoDOT from the new taxes because of the ability for gas customers to request rebates from the state. MoDOT is estimating between 20 and 25 percent of potential rebates will be requested. That would be between $100 million and $125 million.
But along with the money that will come out of that total from rebates, MoDOT will share revenue with Missouri’s cities and counties, with each receiving 15 percent. That takes $150 million from the state total.
McKenna expects Missouri’s additional revenue to go hand in hand with a $1 trillion federal infrastructure package currently before the House of Representatives — if the federal package is approved.
But MoDOT has to take on these projects at a time when it has lost 60 percent of its workforce in the past five years. McKenna blames more lucrative opportunities elsewhere for 3,000 of 5,000 employees leaving state government.
Along with labor, construction material costs have skyrocketed since the previous gas tax increase in 1996, McKenna said.
However, McKenna said he is proud of the work MoDOT employees have done with limited resources, completing 4,333 construction projects totaling $10.4 billion, in the last decade, he said. Of those, 94 percent were completed on time for a total of $890 under budget.