State Sen. Dave Schatz, R-Sullivan is helping his U.S. Senate campaign out with a $1 million loan.
Schatz reported $1,161,707 in cash on hand, as of the Dec. 31 reporting date. That ranked third among the 20 candidates to file with the Federal Election Commission, behind fellow Republicans U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler, who reported $1,779,338, and Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, who reported $1,271,674.
Schatz made the $1 million loan Dec. 31, listing himself as the owner of Schatz Construction LLC.
“Obviously, I believed it was necessary,” Schatz told The Missourian. “I believe in what I’m doing and know it’s going to take some resources in order to do it.”
Schatz said it is possible he could loan his campaign more in the future.
“We’re working on all of that right now, so that’s something we’ll have to make a determination on,” he said.
Schatz, who announced his run for Senate in mid-November, raised more than $160,000 from other donors in a month and a half. He received dozens of contributions of $2,900, the maximum allowable for individual donations.
Among those donating $2,900 were Rachel Andreasson, of Sullivan, a board member with the Wallis Companies; Washington business owners Brenda and Rick Bouse, who each donated $2,900; Dickey Bub President Steve Dickey, of St. Charles; Jonathan Downard, of Union, owner of Hansen Franklin County Land Co.; Warren Erdman, of Kansas City, executive vice president of the Kansas City Southern railroad; Michael Garozzo, of Kansas City, owner of Garozzo’s Restaurant; Donna Havey, of Sullivan, general manager of TNT Amusement; James Jones, of Sullivan, vice president of sales with Ditch Witch Worx; New Haven homemaker Lois Keeven; Beaufort office manager Monica Keeven; Tiber Health CEO David Lenihan, of St. Louis; Barry Lock, of Sullivan, owner of Shippers Insurance Program; Sullivan retiree Kathleen Lock; Matthew Montee, of Montee Construction in Sullivan; John and Thomas Newman, of Poplar Bluff, with TNT Enterprises, with John donating $2,900 and Thomas donating $5,800; Peterson Oil Owner Don Peterson, of Sullivan, who made two $2,900 donations; Donald Schaefer, of Sullivan, also listed as a Peterson Oil owner, who also donated $5,800 total; Schicker Automotive owner John Schicker, of St. Louis; Leslie homemaker Catherine Stumpe, who donated a total of $5,800; James and Marla Turntine, of Sullivan, who each donated $2,900; and Wallis Oil executive Lynn Wallis, of Cuba, according to the FEC.
Schatz is pleased with his campaign fundraising so far.
“Getting in this race in 45 days and going through Thanksgiving and Christmas and New Year’s -— I think we were able to accomplish a lot in a short window of time,” he said.
Schatz’s campaign had only spent $6,458, as of the report date. Of that, $2,706 went to WinRed Technical Services, LLC, of Arlington, Virginia, for credit card processing fees; $2,500 to Leadbelt Strategies LLC, of Jefferson City, for fundraising; and $1,252 to Victory Enterprises, of Davenport, Iowa, for printing.
“We’re focused on at least getting enough resources for us to have viability in this race,” Schatz said. “We know that we have to do more.”
Schatz said it has been a challenge running his campaign while continuing to serve in his final regular legislative session. Term limits prevent Schatz from running for another term as state senator.
Meanwhile, Schatz raised $1,900 in the final quarter of 2021 to run for the office of Franklin County Presiding Commissioner —an office he said he is not running to hold.
The filing, made to the Missouri Ethics Commission, showed a $1,500 donation from the Madison Political Action Committee and a $400 donation from the MO Cable PAC.
Schatz spent $7,493 on the presiding commissioner filing, with the largest expenditures of $3,210 on digital marketing with Victory Enterprises, $1,965 on a Senate Christmas party with the Fraternal Order of Eagles in Jefferson City and $1,500 with the Bill Wallis Charitable Foundation on a charity golf tournament.
Schatz had $134,943 on hand for the county commission race at the end of 2021, according to his Missouri Ethics Commission report.
“I’m not running for county commission at this point,” Schatz said Monday. The seat is held by fellow Republican Tim Brinker.
Schatz said he filed to raise money for the county commission race after he won a second four-year state Senate term in 2018 because he was term-limited and had to find a way to continue raising campaign dollars.
Candidates are not allowed to transfer money between state and federal elections.