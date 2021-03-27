At least one local politico is seriously considering jumping in the race to replace Roy Blunt in the United Senate.
Franklin County lawmaker Dave Schatz, R-Sullivan, confirmed he is considering a run for the United States Senate in 2022.
“We are definitely taking a strong look look at it,” Schatz told the Missourian Friday. “It's intriguing, these opportunities don't come along very often. We are doing the due diligence to see what a run would look like.”
Schatz is a key member of Republican leadership in the General Assembly serving as President Pro Tem of the Senate since 2019. He is in his second term representing Senate District 26 which includes Franklin County. Prior to that he served two terms in the Missouri House.
Schatz joins a growing field of potential Republican candidates who have already declared their candidacy or who are said to be considering entering the race. Former Missouri Governor Eric Greitens and current Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt have said they are running. Members of the U.S. House delegation including Ann Wagner and Vicky Hartzler have left the door open as to a possible run.
Scott Sifton, a former state senator from St. Louis County, and Tim Shepard, an activist from Kansas City, have declared their intentions to run on the Democratic ticket.
“I'm not taking away anything from the other candidates who may be running. But I would represent a common-sense conservative option to the field. I've been a businessman all my life and I would bring that perspective to the race,” Schatz said.
Schatz is vice president of Schatz Underground, Inc., a family-run business.
The Republican state senator said he likely wouldn't make a final decision on entering the race until after this legislative session. The regular session ends in May.
“We have a lot going on (in the legislature) and some important work to get done. I am going to devote my time and energy to that, but once that's over I will be in a position to make a decision.”
Earlier in the week Schatz told a St. Louis television reporter that the federal government was a disaster and that “the people of Missouri deserve better and Washington D.C. desperately needs more country common sense. If I'm best able to deliver it, I'll run. If not, I won't.”