State Sen. Dave Schatz, R-Sullivan, said he sent a message congratulating Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt on his projected victory in Tuesday’s United States Senate primary.
Schatz and Schmitt were among 21 candidates seeking to replace the retiring Sen. Roy Blunt in Tuesday’s Republican Primary.
Schatz said he was pleased that Schmitt will be representing the Republican Party, rather than Greitens, who resigned four years ago in the midst of a sex scandal and criminal charges that were eventually dropped. Greitens’ ex-wife accused him of abuse earlier this year.
“Our attorney general has got it pretty well in his hands at this time,” Schatz said Tuesday night. “I’ve sent him congratulations on a well-fought victory. I’m pleased that he’s the nominee, as opposed to the other Eric, who claims the Trump endorsement.”
Schatz went on to call Greitens a “certain individual that we don’t necessarily want to be representing us in the U.S. Senate.”
Toward the end of the race, Schatz said it was a “foregone conclusion” that he would not win.
“We knew going into this evening that, where we were from a polling perspective, obviously, wasn’t where we wanted to be,” he said. “It’s not shocking from that perspective, but I am a little bit shocked at how well our attorney general’s done."
While results were not final, Schmitt was declared the winner quickly by Dave Wasserman of the Cook Political Report. The Associated Press called the race for Schmitt soon after.
Schatz’s biggest takeaway is that the race was not as close as anticipated.
“It goes to the amount of exposure and resources that our attorney general was able to put together for this race,” he said. “I think we are seeing the results of that.”
Schatz announced his U.S. Senate campaign in November 2021, saying Washington, D.C. needs more candidates with “experience in the real world.”
Schatz co-owns Schatz Underground Inc., a telecommunications company based in Villa Ridge that provides more than 100 jobs, according to his website.
Schatz loaned his campaign $2 million during the election.
With his time in the state Senate ending, the term-limited Schatz said it is “far too soon” to decide what he will do next.
Voters who talked to The Missourian Tuesday did not vote for Schatz.
Outside Lighthouse Ministry Center in Villa Ridge, Jim Ham, of Villa Ridge, said he voted for Schmitt because of “his honesty.”
“He’s a go-getter,” he said.
Linda Gibbs, of Villa Ridge, also said she voted for Schmitt.
“It was a tough choice,” she said. “To be honest, it came down between the two Erics, and Greitens scared me. I think he could have been great, but he blew it the last time.”
Lois and Milo Anderson, of Villa Ridge, said they chose Greitens over Schmitt.
“I think he was screwed out of the governorship,” Milo Anderson said. “He was done wrong.”
“He’s a good guy,” Lois added.
Among those voting for Schmitt Tuesday night at the New Haven Berger Fire Protection District Station was Dan Rowold, mail carrier and former managing editor of the New Haven Leader.
“I particularly liked the job he did in his current office and it seems like he’s willing to show up on the big issues. There were several people that looked like they’d be good, but he was the front runner,” he said.
“I want a good conservative.”
At Assumption Parish in New Haven, Larry Hanks said he voted for U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler.
“I’ve just been following her through a mutual friend,” he said. “I think she stands for a lot of the things I do.”
Earlier Tuesday, Clarence Baker, of Pacific, said he voted for Hartzler at the Tri-County Community Senior Center. “She’s conservative, and I just like her views,” he said.
Kristtin Enkvetchakul said she tends to vote Republican, but did not care for Greitens or Schmitt after she turned her ballot in at First Christian Church in Washington.
“I wanted to make sure I did not vote for them,” she said. “They’re so adversarial and I don’t like Eric Greitens in general. We’re gun owners, but that last commercial encouraging people to hunt RINOs (Republicans In Name Only). Encouraging violence against anybody is irresponsible and childish. There’s better ways to support his ideals.”
Schmitt will go on to face the winner of the state’s Democratic Primary, which The Associated Press said Tuesday night remains too close to call, in November.
Kevin Monahan said he “is not a big primary guy,” especially because of the sparsity of contested races on the Democratic ballot. Brenda Monahan said she even considered picking up a Republican ballot, but both wanted to support Trudy Busch Valentine in the U. S. Senate Democratic Primary.
“She’s just a regular nurse and maybe she’ll help with healthcare,” Kevin Monahan said. “With all of the bullshit in Washington, somebody new, everybody else doesn’t really seem to care about anything besides their own agenda.”
— Reporters Reid Glenn and Will Skipworth contributed to this story.