A longtime state representative and senator is facing off against 20 other Republicans, including some big names from across the state, in a bid for Missouri’s open U.S. Senate seat.
State Senate President Pro Tem Dave Schatz, R-Sullivan, is nearing the end of his maximum two four-year terms in the state Senate. Overall, he has been in Jefferson City for a dozen years after serving two terms in the state House.
Despite his service in the state General Assembly, polls show an uphill battle for Schatz in his bid to replace retiring U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt. According to the Real Clear Politics polling average from June 30, Schatz is sixth of the 21 Republican candidates in the Aug. 2 primary.
Polling ahead of Schatz were: former Gov. Eric Greitens, current Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, U.S. Reps. Vicky Hartzler and Billy Long and St. Louis attorney Mark McCloskey. Of those, only McCloskey could be reached for interviews by The Missourian.
Schatz said the campaign has been “challenging.”
“We’re not where we would like to be,” he said. “We knew going into this that we were not the odds-on favorites to emerge out of this primary. We believe that we’re the right candidate. We believe we have the right message, but it’s extremely expensive to get that message out.”
McCloskey has been an attorney for 36 years, according to his website.
McCloskey attracted national attention in 2020 when he and his wife, Patricia, displayed firearms to protesters walking by their house toward the home of then-St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson. They faced charges of unlawful use of a weapon, a class E felony, but bargained to a misdemeanor and were pardoned by Republican Gov. Mike Parson.
The couple even spoke by video to the 2020 Republican National Convention. After working with the Trump campaign, McCloskey said he decided to run for office himself. He said he is not funded by political action committees and will be a true representative of the people in D.C.
“It just occurred to us that this was a new dream God had created for us,” McCloskey said.
Concerns for the country, his previous public service, looking at the rest of the field and the fact that he would not be able to seek another state Senate term led to Schatz’s decision to announce his campaign for federal office in November 2021.
“I believe we need to elect people that are willing to solve problems,” said Schatz, who co-owns Schatz Underground Inc., a telecommunications company based in Villa Ridge that provides more than 100 jobs, according to its website.
“I think I’ve made my career in the legislature finding ways to solve problems, working with members of the other party,” he said. “But at the end of the day, I’m concerned about the direction we are going and the future for my grandchildren.”
National security and controlling government regulation are key issues, he said.
Investing in infrastructure also is an issue Schatz wants to work on in Washington, D.C., pointing to his record in Missouri. “Obviously, roads and bridges don’t build themselves,” he said. “We could expand that to talk about the need for broadband access for Americans, how important that is and how, without assistance from the federal government, these things wouldn’t occur.”
Schatz’s commitment to infrastructure is shown in what is, possibly, his signature accomplishment in the legislature: helping pass a statewide gasoline tax increase in 2021 that will raise the cost of a gallon of gas 2.5 cents per year until it reaches 29 cents, up from 17 cents, in 2025. It is estimated to bring in an additional $500 million a year in gross revenue for road improvement projects when fully implemented.
Among the improvements made possible by the tax increase is $86 million for upgrades to Highway 47 between Washington and St. Clair. That project is part of the Statewide Transportation Improvement Program, which is scheduled to build $10 billion in transportation projects over the next five years.
While many Republicans opposed the tax increase, Schatz expects voters to be understanding.
“When you talk about the motor fuel tax, it hadn’t been addressed in 26 years,” he said. “We have nearly $10 billion in unfunded needs on our system. If we’re going to attract business and industry, we have to make access to a 21st Century transportation network.”
Also important will be the United States being independent from other countries for fuel and other energy sources, Schatz said.
He would like to bring some of the atmosphere of Missouri to the federal government.
“We’ve made this state a pro-life, pro-police, pro-business environment that I think is very attractive,” he said. “We just need to continue to work on that. I think that I’m the candidate who has the results and can show the policies that we’ve enacted the last four years under my leadership in the Senate.”
As of the March 31 filing period, the latest one for which figures had been released, Schatz had more than $2.1 million, the most of any candidate in the Senate race, according to the Federal Election Commission. But that included $2 million in loans to himself.
Border security, energy independence and not allowing a “one-party” America are major issues for him, McCloskey said.
He said he gets strong responses at all his campaign stops.
“Every place we go, people are aware of the crisis the country is in,” he said.