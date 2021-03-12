Two candidates are hoping voters will select them to fill the void on the Pacific City Council created by Carol Johnson’s retirement. Johnson did not file for reelection.
Ryan Schaecher, 43, and Jerry Eversmeyer, 61, are vying for the city’s second ward seat, which includes Liberty Park, City Park, residential neighborhoods and the city’s industrial park. Incumbents Gregg Rhan, Ward 1, and Andrew Nemeth, Ward 3, are running unopposed.
The municipal election is scheduled for April 6. The deadline to register to vote is March 10 and absentee voting already is underway in Franklin County. The deadline to vote by absentee is April 5.
Schaecher and Eversmeyer bring different experiences of working in city government to the campaign.
Schaecher, who works as an electrical engineer in Crestwood and is a graduate of Missouri S&T in Rolla, is vice president of the city’s park board. He has served on the board for two years. For the past 23 years, Schaecher has been involved with Boy Scouts of America, including seven years in the Pacific area.
Eversmeyer is a retired Marine who currently works as a data manager and system administrator for the St. Louis area nonprofit Aging Ahead. He is a graduate of the Porter and Chester Institute, where he received an associate’s degree in business administration.
Since 2016, Eversmeyer has been a member of the city’s planning and zoning commission. He previously served for three terms on the City Council as the second ward representative from 2008 to 2012. He moved to Alaska in 2013 and moved back to Pacific in 2015.
Eversmeyer also is involved with the Pacific area Boy Scouts of America program.
The two men share similar views on Pacific’s future — the city needs to grow.
Eversmeyer said Pacific needs to focus on its basic needs, plan for growth and city asset improvements, and it needs to do so while staying in a planned budget.
Schaecher said his goal, if elected, will be to work with the Pacific Chamber of Commerce, tourism department and other outside groups to attract more businesses to the city.
Both men said they support the city’s master park plan, which includes an overhaul of the city’s six parks and its aging pool.
Both Eversmeyer and Schaecher supported the 55-acre, $22 million housing development that was voted down by the board of aldermen in December in a 4-2 vote. The development was proposed by Ed Schmelz, owner of ELS Properties in Union. The plans called for 278 housing units for those who are 55 years or older.
“I think that was a lost opportunity for us. Was the development perfect? I don’t think so, but by the same token, one of the biggest ways to help the city is to bring in more residents, especially residents that are willing to shop local,” Schaecher said.
Eversmeyer said he voted in favor of the development when the vote went before the planning and zoning commission. “We need those kinds of places in the city.”