Officials with the Scenic Regional Library have begun repealing some restrictions that were implemented during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and have announced when the remaining restrictions will be lifted.
As of May 19, the library staff will no longer require patrons to wear face masks when in the library’s various branches, according to a press release from the regional library. Patrons who want assistance from library staff at the public computers will still be required to wear a mask.
The library has branches in Hermann, New Haven, Owensville, Pacific, St. Clair, Sullivan, Union, Warrenton and Wright City. The regional library’s administrative offices are in Union.
Unvaccinated patrons are encouraged to wear face masks, according to the release.
The children’s play areas in the library branches will reopen June 1 to coincide with the library’s summer reading program.
Also on June 1, the library staff will resume offering passport and notary services. Due to the close proximity to staff during these services, patrons will also be required to wear a face mask to receive these services.
Outdoor, in-person storytimes will resume July 1.
In August, the library will resume in-person programming for all ages, including in-person indoor storytimes, though there will be some limits on the number of people that can be in attendance.