Scenic Regional is looking for the public’s input.
Every spring, Scenic Regional Library partners with East Central College and the Washington Public Library to present a Community Read program to encourage everyone in the area to read the same book at the same time.
“The preparation for next year’s Community Read is already underway, and we would like your input!” Scenic Regional noted in a recent newsletter. “Throughout June, a Community Read Selection Committee, consisting of volunteers representing each Scenic Regional Library community and the Washington Public Library, met to propose and discuss possible book choices for next year’s event.”
The committee has now narrowed the list of possible selections to four titles and is seeking public feedback before its final meeting on Wednesday, July 26. The four titles are “All the Light We Cannot See” by Anthony Doerr, “Harry Truman’s Excellent Adventure: The True Story of a Great American Road Trip” by Matthew Algeo, “The One-in-a-Million Boy” by Monica Wood and “The Rich Part of Life” by Jim Kokoris.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.