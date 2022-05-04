The Scenic Regional Library — which has branches in Union, New Haven, Pacific, St. Clair, Hermann, Warrenton, Owensville, Wright City and Sullivan — is distributing supplies meant to prevent drug misuse and firearm trigger locks, the library announced in its newsletter.
The library is distributing lockboxes so people can secure their medications, medicine timer caps that track the last time a medication bottle was opened, drug disposal bags used to safely dispose of unused prescriptions and over the counter medicines and trigger locks which, when fixed to a trigger, prevent a firearm from being shot.
Patrons can receive any of these items at their local branch by asking the librarian on duty. These items are designed to prevent prescription theft, children from getting into prescriptions and accidental gun firings.
Megan Maurer, assistant director of the library, is leading the program. She said the idea came from a recent visit to Roanoke Public Library in Virginia.
“When you’re with other librarians, they talk a lot of shop and about different programs and successes that they’ve had,” And that was one of the things that came up.”
The Scenic Regional library system started with 300 lockboxes, 400 drug disposal bags, 100 timer caps and 130 trigger locks to distribute, according to Maurer. Of those, it has already distributed 93 lockboxes, 33 drug disposal bags, 25 timer caps and 34 trigger locks, she said.
People who wish to receive these items discreetly can do so by writing down what they would like on a slip of paper provided by the library and sliding it to a librarian.
There will also be informational material people can take home, including magnets with a map of all the safe medicine disposal locations in the area.
A total of $5,000 was donated by Foundations for Franklin County, Warren County Alcohol/Drug Reduction Support, Franklin County CRUSH, Mid-Mo Addiction Awareness Group, Franklin County Youth Coalition and HOPE for Franklin County to purchase the supplies, Maurer said.
PreventEd, a St. Louis-based organization that provided informational material and helped identify which initiatives could do the most good and how to do them, also partnered on the project, she said.
Local law enforcement is happy to see community organizations working to help on these issues.
“Anything that someone is going to provide to keep the narcotics out of the wrong people’s hands or keep them safe is always an added bonus and trigger locks are always a smart move,” said Sgt. Detective Steve Sitzes, public information officer for the Washington Police Department. “Anything to properly dispose of the medication or to keep it secure, we’re all for it.”