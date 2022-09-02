Library (copy)
Buy Now

FILE — Branch Manager April Becirovic puts away a book at the St. Clair Scenic Regional Library Thursday, May 11. According to library officials, the Scenic Regional Library has purchased 2.25 acres of property in Marthasville as the library system eyes a new branch location in that community.

 Elizabeth Barmeier

Scenic Regional Library has acquired two residential lots in Marthasville where it plans to build its 10th branch.

The library system spent $50,000 to purchase 2.25 acres of undeveloped land on Highway 47, flanked by Dollar General and Kountry Lane, according to the library’s September newsletter. No construction timeline was announced.