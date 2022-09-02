Scenic Regional Library has acquired two residential lots in Marthasville where it plans to build its 10th branch.
The library system spent $50,000 to purchase 2.25 acres of undeveloped land on Highway 47, flanked by Dollar General and Kountry Lane, according to the library’s September newsletter. No construction timeline was announced.
Library officials said in the newsletter that the expansion coincides with a 9.3 percent population growth in Warren County from 2010 to 2020 and recent investments in the area by American Foods Group and David and Jerri Hoffmann.
In June, the library opened a branch in Hermann, five years after breaking ground. That addition cost $24 million.
“With the enormous project complete, the library’s eyes have already turned back to Warren County — the fastest-growing of the library’s three counties,” the newsletter said.
The Hoffmanns — through their Hoffmann Family of Companies — have announced plans to invest more than $150 million into Augusta and surrounding areas in hopes of turning the region into a national tourist destination. Hoffmann companies already employ more than 550 people, and two hotels, a golf course and an amphitheater are in development.
American Foods Group — a Minneapolis based meat packing company — announced that it plans to break ground on a $800 million beef processing plant between Foristell and Wright City in September. When plans first surfaced in November, it was expected the company could create 1,300 jobs, according to previous reporting.
The newsletter also said Scenic Regional’s Warrenton branch, located at 912 Highway 47, could expand from 12,000 square feet and “the district also continues to explore options for future expansion in Wright City.”