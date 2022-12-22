Scenic Regional Library closed its branches for the day at 11 a.m. Thursday because of winter weather, and later announced they will be closed again Friday.
The move closes some of the area's warming stations as temperatures fall below zero.
All events scheduled Thursday and Friday at the library branches have been canceled.
The library was already scheduled to be closed Saturday, Sunday and Monday for the Christmas holiday, so it will next open Tuesday.
Scenic Regional has branches in Union, St. Clair, Pacific, New Haven, Hermann, Owensville, Sullivan, Warrenton and Wright City.
For additional warming shelters, click here.
The city of St. Clair also announced it will use its City Hall gymnasium as a warming shelter.
