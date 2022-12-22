Scenic Regional Library closed its branches for the day at 11 a.m. Thursday because of winter weather, eliminating some of the area's warming stations for the day as temperatures fall into single digits.
All events scheduled Thursday at the library branches have been canceled.
The library was already scheduled to be closed Saturday, Sunday and Monday for the Christmas holiday.
Scenic Regional has branches in Union, St. Clair, Pacific, New Haven, Hermann, Owensville, Sullivan, Warrenton and Wright City.
The city of St. Clair also announced it will use its City Hall gymnasium as a warming shelter.