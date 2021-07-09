Union’s annual Children’s Christmas Party will return to its longtime home in the City Auditorium in 2021.
Members of the city’s park advisory board debated over two meetings whether to have the event, where hundreds of children are given presents, in the drive-thru format it was held in last year or go back to the pre-COVID-19 event downtown. They ended up voting unanimously to hold the 2021 event indoors at the auditorium on Dec. 10.
The drive-thru Christmas event, which was held after long lines with no social distancing formed at the 2020 Halloween Boo Bash, followed the reverse Union Area Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade near City Lake. Cars drove by stationary floats, and then those with children could pick up gifts, which were handed out by numerous volunteers.
Efforts were made to give kids a similar feeling to the traditional event at the auditorium, with cookies handed out and Santa and Mrs. Claus there to wave as cars slowly drove by. But park board members said it wasn’t the same as the regular event, where kids talk to Santa and take part in other activities like face painting and enjoy treats like hot chocolate and hot dogs in the auditorium.
“This has been a Union tradition for many years,” board President Suzy Curnutte said. “In some years, it’s more crowded that others. ... I’ve never felt like it was too crowded, personally, but that’s because I used to go to Six Flags in the middle of summer.”
But some enjoyed the drive-thru format, where workers were able to pick up the pace of handing out gifts as the night went on.
“I really like that. I thought it was fun,” said board member Gary D’Onofrio, though he later made the motion and voted to hold the indoor event.
Board member Jeanette Stevens said she preferred the indoor format. “There was about an hour, hour-and-a-half waiting to get to the free gifts,” she said of the drive-thru.
Others like the personal nature of the auditorium event. “For me, it’s worthwhile,” board member Jeff Watson said. “Some kids will have a toy in their hand. They’ll show you they’re so proud of what they have. That’s Christmas. That’s what it’s all about.”
Kids also get to choose their gift at the indoor event, but workers pick the gift at the drive-thru, Parks Director Chad Pohlmann said.
The event is particularly special for less fortunate families, Curnutte said. “The majority of the kids that show up may not get a whole lot for Christmas,” she said. “So we really like that.”